Prepare to Roar Over Katy Perry's Risqué Sheer 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Look

Swish, swish—Katy Perry has scored another red carpet win.

The "Unconditionally" singer arrived to the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1 in a daring semi-sheer look. (See all the stars on the red carpet here).

For the outing, Katy paired a black bra-top and underwear set with a netted dress, complete with red ribbons tying up the sides. She topped off the edgy look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and black boots.

After striking a pose on the red carpet, the American Idol judge is set to make a special appearance inside the ceremony along with stars Avril Lavigne, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, Meghan Trainor and Meryl Streep.

Plus, the award show has an A-list lineup of performers ready to take the stage, including host Ludacris, Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll and more.

As Ludacris recently told E! News, "It's such a great variety of phenomenal artists under one roof."

And, as if that wasn't exciting enough, Cher will be receiving the Icon Award during the ceremony, while Beyoncé will be honored with the Innovator Award.

In fact, this milestone comes just days after the release of Bey's new album, Cowboy Carter.

"What I do love about Beyoncé is she's just stretching the limitations of what people thought cross-genres and kind of creating her own lane," Ludacris added. "And taking influence from different genres of music and just completely making it her own." 

As the emcee prepares to take the stage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, keep reading to see all the stars on the red carpet...

Ice Spice

Lainey Wilson

Katy Perry

Meghan Trainor

Avril Lavigne

Gavin Rossdale

Jennifer Hudson

Flavor Flav

Latto

Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt of Green Day

JoJo Siwa

GloRilla

Jelly Roll

TJ Holmes, Amy Robach

Tori Spelling

Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy

Jared Leto

T-Pain

Jessica Betts

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss

Jesse Sullivan, Francesca Farago

Tate McRae

Niecy Nash-Betts

Morgan Franklin

Ludacris

Ben Higgins

Lance Bass

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

AJ McLean

Natalie Jane

