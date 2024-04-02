Prepare to Roar Over Katy Perry's Risqué Sheer 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Look

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals She's LEAVING 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons

Swish, swish—Katy Perry has scored another red carpet win.

The "Unconditionally" singer arrived to the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1 in a daring semi-sheer look. (See all the stars on the red carpet here).

For the outing, Katy paired a black bra-top and underwear set with a netted dress, complete with red ribbons tying up the sides. She topped off the edgy look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and black boots.

After striking a pose on the red carpet, the American Idol judge is set to make a special appearance inside the ceremony along with stars Avril Lavigne, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, Meghan Trainor and Meryl Streep.

Plus, the award show has an A-list lineup of performers ready to take the stage, including host Ludacris, Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll and more.

As Ludacris recently told E! News, "It's such a great variety of phenomenal artists under one roof."

And, as if that wasn't exciting enough, Cher will be receiving the Icon Award during the ceremony, while Beyoncé will be honored with the Innovator Award.