Untangling Everything Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Said About Their Breakup

One of Vanderpump Rules' longest lasting couples is no more—for now, at least.
In February, Brittany Cartwright shocked Bravo fans when she announced that she and Jax Taylor had separated after four years of marriage and nearly a decade together.
"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," the Kentucky native shared on their When Reality Hits podcast. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
As for the reason Brittany—who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with the fellow reality star—decided to walk away from Jax?
Many assumed it was cheating on Jax's part given his history of infidelity. Meanwhile, some of their Vanderpump Rules costars—including Scheana Shay and Lisa Vanderpump—have weighed in to give their opinions on what led to the split.
And now, clues about the real root of their relationship issues are slowly coming to light on their new Bravo series The Valley. As Jax noted in a March 11 preview, "It's so hard to be married sometimes."
Plus, Brittany lamented, "I don't feel like he's attracted to me, we don't have sex ever."
While fans wait to see if a reconciliation is in the estranged couple's future, keep reading for a full timeline of Jax and Brittany's breakup, plus everything they've said about what caused their separation.
