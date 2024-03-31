Untangling Everything Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Said About Their Breakup

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Reveals If Jax Taylor Cheated in First Interview Since Separating! (Exclusive)

One of Vanderpump Rules' longest lasting couples is no more—for now, at least.

In February, Brittany Cartwright shocked Bravo fans when she announced that she and Jax Taylor had separated after four years of marriage and nearly a decade together.

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," the Kentucky native shared on their When Reality Hits podcast. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

As for the reason Brittany—who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with the fellow reality star—decided to walk away from Jax?

Many assumed it was cheating on Jax's part given his history of infidelity. Meanwhile, some of their Vanderpump Rules costars—including Scheana Shay and Lisa Vanderpump—have weighed in to give their opinions on what led to the split.