Hit the Road with the Best Bicycles & Scooters for Kids

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Our Picks:
- Editor's Pick for Scooter: Micro Kickboard - Sprite 2, $99.99
- Budget Pick for Scooter: Jetson Jupiter Kick Scooter, $30.70
- Editor's Pick for Balance Bike: Strider 12-Inch Sport Bike,
$139.99$129.99
- Budget Pick for Balance Bike: KRIDDO Toddler Balance Bike,
$99.99$72.99
- Best Balance Bike for Toddlers: SEREED Baby Balance Bike,
$45.99$37.99
- Best Pedal Bike with Training Wheels: Royalbaby Freestyle Kids Bike,
$169.99$135
As kids get bigger, they want to be on the move and be more independent. And a bicycle or a scooter can help them do that fast, while also giving them a chance to learn balance, braking, coordination, and more gross motor skills. To help you choose the best bike and/or scooter for your little one, whether they be a toddler or a big kid, I've put together a list of my favorites as a parent and ones that I've heard a lot about on the parent forums. From a balance bike to a kickboard scooter, read on for my top picks.
How to Choose a Scooter
Scooters are a fun tool that can help kids learn key skills before they graduate to a bike. When shopping, consider:
-
Steering: There are two kids scooter options (kickboard and kick), and they differ when it comes to steering. A kick scooter turns when you turn the handlebars in the direction you'd like to go, which is standard in most scooters for bigger kids. Kickboard scooters (originated by Micro Kickboard) turn when a child leans their body in that direction and can allow younger kids more stability on their ride.
-
Foldability: Scooters that are foldable are easier to carry and transport (obvi). Just remember, there will be times when your child is tired of scooting and you'll have to lug the scooter around yourself (this is me all the time), so an easy-to-fold option is always handy.
When Can Kids Start to Ride a Scooter?
Typically, kids 2 years old and up can balance on a scooter. And, depending on their coordination, you can choose between two-wheel and three-wheel options, with the three-wheelers giving you more balance. Each child is different, so the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping a close eye on kids until they're 8 years old. Also to note, the AAP also suggests that children under the age of 16 should not ride an electric scooter, so I've kept them off this list.
How to Choose a Bike
If your kid is ready for a bike, look at these considerations:
- Size: When choosing a bike, it's best to look at your child's size. They should be able to sit on the seat with their feet flat on the ground and their knees slightly bent. Each bike has their own size and fit guide, so always consult with the brand before purchase.
- Adjustability: Keep an eye on adjustability. Since kids grow so fast, bikes with adjustable handlebars and seats will save you from upgrading every year.
- Balance vs. Pedals: A balance bike (one without pedals) can help build a child's confidence and develop skills before they set off on a big kid's bike. Some balance bikes can even be ridden by little ones who have just learned how to walk (they have thick wheels and allow the child to push themselves along). Whether you'd like to try the standard bike with pedals and training wheels or a balance bike, is a matter of preference for you and your child.
When Can Kids Start to Riding a Bike?
Balance bike options are available for babies as small as 6 months, as long as they can safely support themselves. But, once kids turn 2 to 3 years old, they generally have greater strength and coordination to try riding a bike.
And, remember, the AAP suggests that children wear a helmet for all wheeled sports, so make sure you have one handy. So, start scrolling to read our top picks for the best bikes and scooters for kids of all ages.
THE BEST SCOOTERS FOR KIDS
Editor's Scooter Pick:
Micro Kickboard - Sprite 2
I first noticed the Micro Kickboard scooter because it was the brand that EVERY kid in the playground owned. Intrigued, I bought one for my son and I could see why. Not only is the two-wheel scooter a smooth ride, but the design is beautiful and the construction is sturdy. It's foldable, ideal for ages 6 and up (great for an older child), and includes a kickstand and an adjustable handlebar to grow with your child.
For steering, it utilizes a kickboard style. The Micro Kickboards come with a higher price tag, but the quality is so good that they'll last no matter how hard your kid uses them.
Best Budget Scooter:
Jetson Jupiter Kick Scooter
Backed by over 17,000 5-star Amazon reviews, the Jetson is another popular scooter. It utilizes kick steering and it's recommended for ages 5 and up. The handlebars are adjustable, it folds, and best of all, it lights up.
Best Scooter for Little Kids:
Micro Kickboard - Mini Deluxe
Again, the Micro Kickboard is a fantastic scooter option. This three-wheeler gives you a little more balance, so it's recommended for ages 2 to 5. Plus, the scooter easily folds and features an adjustable handlebar. It utilizes kickboard steering and delivers just a smooth a ride as the two-wheel option.
Best Budget Scooter for Little Kids:
Radio Flyer My 1st Scooter
Recommended for ages 2 to 5, this three-wheel scooter gives a wide, solid base for kids to start scooting. It utilizes kick steering and is less than $35, but it doesn't fold.
Best Scooter with a Seat Option:
Hurtle 3 Wheeled Scooter for Kids
Sometimes kids get tired of standing and scooting. Give them another option with this three-wheel scooter that features a fold-down seat. The handlebar is adjustable, it uses kick steering, and is recommended for kids over 1-year-old. The wheels light up, but the scooter doesn't fold up.
THE BEST BIKES FOR KIDS
Editor's Balance Bike Pick:
Strider 12-Inch Sport Bike
It took my son a few tries to learn, but he soon got the hang of the Strider Balance Bike. And, it's given him the confidence to slowly experiment with bikes with pedals. It's adjustable to grow with your little one, from ages 18 months to 5 years, and comes in 8 colors. Best of all, if you're looking for something for littler ones, you can get the Strider Bike with a base, which can be used by toddlers as young as 6 months.
Best Budget Balance Bike:
KRIDDO Toddler Balance Bike
Recommended for ages 2 to 5, this balance bike features adjustable handlebars and seat, so it grows with your child. It's available in 7 colors and reviewers rave about the durability.
Best Balance Bike for Toddlers:
SEREED Baby Balance Bike
Toddlers as young as 1-year can start using this 4-wheel balance bike. All they have to do is push with their feet and the bike will start moving. It's sturdy and designed to give little ones the confidence to balance and coordinate their movements on their own.
Best Pedal Bike with Training Wheels:
Royalbaby Freestyle Kids Bike
If you're looking for a bike with pedals and training wheels, this option is a solid bet. It comes in 8 colors and is ideal for kids 3 to 9 years old. It features a front and rear brake system and even includes a water bottle for hydrating on the go. The bike comes with a bell and reviewers report that assembly is easy.
Traveling in a car with kids? Here are some essentials to make it a stress-free trip.