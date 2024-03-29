Who Are The Montana Boyz? Meet the Group Going Viral on TikTok

Country music and cowboy boots have taken over the charts—and social media.
Take, for example, content creators like the Montana Boyz, who've made their name on TikTok by highlighting their cowboy lifestyle. And while Kaleb Campbell Winterburn, Kade Wilcox, and Mark Estes have recently taken For You pages by storm, the trio has been hard at work since forming—by accident, no less—in 2021.
"We were just messing around one day playing beer die and we decided to make a quick TikTok together," Kaleb told E! News in an exclusive joint interview with fellow Montana Boyz members. "It just blew up from there, so we were like, 'Let's run with it.'"
And blown up they sure have. In fact, the group has amassed over 285,000 new followers on TikTok in the last month alone. Among those new followers? Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari, who shared in February that she and Mark are dating. But while the new couple made headlines for their 13-year age gap, Mark isn't all that bothered by the outside noise. As the 24-year-old put it, "She makes happy, I make her happy."
The group recently relocated to Nashville from Montana to pursue more opportunities as their followings continue to grow, and Kristin, 37, even showed them around the city. Still, they haven't strayed from their roots.
As Kade put it, "We're just Montana dudes at heart."
In fact, the group even developed its own clothing brand, Belmont Acres, for which a percentage of proceeds will go to ranchers in the northwest state. After all, the three, who became friends while playing football at Montana Technical University, consider Montana their home.
When it comes to life in Nashville, Mark noted that they're "just doing what's working for us right now. But I think down the line, there's going to be a bigger purpose for The Montana Boyz."