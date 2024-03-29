Who Are The Montana Boyz? Meet the Group Going Viral on TikTok

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Talks Age Gap with New Boyfriend

Country music and cowboy boots have taken over the charts—and social media.

Take, for example, content creators like the Montana Boyz, who've made their name on TikTok by highlighting their cowboy lifestyle. And while Kaleb Campbell Winterburn, Kade Wilcox, and Mark Estes have recently taken For You pages by storm, the trio has been hard at work since forming—by accident, no less—in 2021.

"We were just messing around one day playing beer die and we decided to make a quick TikTok together," Kaleb told E! News in an exclusive joint interview with fellow Montana Boyz members. "It just blew up from there, so we were like, 'Let's run with it.'"

And blown up they sure have. In fact, the group has amassed over 285,000 new followers on TikTok in the last month alone. Among those new followers? Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari, who shared in February that she and Mark are dating. But while the new couple made headlines for their 13-year age gap, Mark isn't all that bothered by the outside noise. As the 24-year-old put it, "She makes happy, I make her happy."