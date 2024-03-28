How Queen Camilla Made History at Royal Maundy Service

Queen Camilla made history after attending the ancient tradition, which traces back to 600 A.D., in place of King Charles III amid his cancer battle.

Queen Camilla just marked a royal milestone.

The queen consort attended the Royal Maundy Service on March 28 in place of King Charles III, making her the first spouse of the Monarch to continue the ancient tradition.

The 75-year-old arrived at Worcester Cathedral, donning a white coat which she accented with two sapphire and gold brooches belonging to Queen Elizabeth II, who attended the service almost every year of her 70-year reign.

Camilla took part in the tradition—which traces back to 600 A.D.—by handing out coins known as Maundy Money to 150 men and women who His Majesty said are "wonderful examples of such kindness, of going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities."

Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, was unable to attend the in-person event but, in a pre-recorded message, expressed his gratitude for those who work to help others.

Camilla has taken on additional responsibilities and engagements in recent months as Charles stepped back from his public-facing duties amid his cancer battle. As royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter previously told E! News, "I don't think any of us expect anything less than Camilla really stepping up, putting her best foot forward and continuing on with duty."

Charles, however, is set to make his next public appearance alongside Camilla during the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on March 31.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While the Easter outing is generally a family affair for the royals, Prince William and Kate Middleton—as well as their kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—will likely not be in attendance as the Princess of Wales recently shared she is beginning preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," Kate said in her video announcement released March 22. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

