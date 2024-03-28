How Queen Camilla Made History at Royal Maundy Service

Watch : Queen Camilla Shares Update on Kate Middleton After Cancer Diagnosis

Queen Camilla just marked a royal milestone.

The queen consort attended the Royal Maundy Service on March 28 in place of King Charles III, making her the first spouse of the Monarch to continue the ancient tradition.

The 75-year-old arrived at Worcester Cathedral, donning a white coat which she accented with two sapphire and gold brooches belonging to Queen Elizabeth II, who attended the service almost every year of her 70-year reign.

Camilla took part in the tradition—which traces back to 600 A.D.—by handing out coins known as Maundy Money to 150 men and women who His Majesty said are "wonderful examples of such kindness, of going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities."

Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, was unable to attend the in-person event but, in a pre-recorded message, expressed his gratitude for those who work to help others.