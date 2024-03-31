King Charles Celebrates Easter Alongside Queen Camilla in Rare Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : King Charles III "Frustrated" By Speed of Cancer Recovery, Says His Nephew

King Charles III is stepping back into his royal duties.

The British monarch has made his first major public appearance since revealing his cancer diagnosis, stepping out with wife Queen Camilla for Easter Matins service at St. George's Chapel March 31.

Charles, who was all smiles at the event, wore a long navy coat, matching pants, and a white shirt with a blue tie, while Camilla dressed in an emerald green Anna Valentine coat dress, matching Philip Treacy hat and black suede boots. The King, 75, and Queen, 76 were all smiles as they greeted well-wishers outside the church.

The pair was joined by Charles' siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, who arrived with wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Andrew was accompanied by ex-wife and roommate Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, whose appearance marks her first time publicly spending Easter with the royal family in more than 30 years.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were absent for the occasion, as the Princess of Wales continues to undergo treatment following her March 22 announcement about her own cancer diagnosis.