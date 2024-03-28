Fourth Wing Author Rebecca Yarros Reveals Release Date of 3rd Book in Her Series

A dragon without its rider is a tragedy—as is a hit fantasy series without a third book.
Thankfully, Rebecca Yarros assuaged readers' fears by announcing the third installment of The Empyrean series—home to the beloved Fourth Wing and its sequel Iron Flame—will be released sooner rather than later.
"I'm excited to finally announce," the author said on Good Morning America March 28, "that the third book in the Empyrean series will be released January 21, 2025. I can't tell you much yet, but I can tell you the title: Onyx Storm. And there will be politics, new adventures, old enemies and, of course, dragons."
She added, "The book is available for pre-order now, and I can't wait to share more details with you later."
And since Iron Flame ended on a massive cliffhanger, fans were understandably thrilled by the news they'll get answers within a year.
"NEVER BEEN SO EXCITED FOR A BOOK ANNOUNCEMENT," one user wrote under Rebecca's Instagram announcement, while another added, "All plans are going to be cancelled. Can't wait."
And this isn't the only exciting dragon-related news Fourth Wing fans have been awarded recently—the fantasy series is also headed to TV.
Though a timeline has not been confirmed yet, it was announced in October that Amazon MGM Studios will partner with Michael B. Jordan's production company Outlier Society to bring the BookTok phenomenon to life. And not only are they signed on for both Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, but the partnership also acquired the rights for the remaining three books planned for the five-part series.
But in case you're needing to fill a literary void until next year's Onyx Storm, keep reading for more book recommendations with some of BookTok's biggest obsessions.