Fourth Wing Author Rebecca Yarros Reveals Release Date of 3rd Book in Her Series

A dragon without its rider is a tragedy—as is a hit fantasy series without a third book.

Thankfully, Rebecca Yarros assuaged readers' fears by announcing the third installment of The Empyrean series—home to the beloved Fourth Wing and its sequel Iron Flame—will be released sooner rather than later.

"I'm excited to finally announce," the author said on Good Morning America March 28, "that the third book in the Empyrean series will be released January 21, 2025. I can't tell you much yet, but I can tell you the title: Onyx Storm. And there will be politics, new adventures, old enemies and, of course, dragons."

She added, "The book is available for pre-order now, and I can't wait to share more details with you later."

And since Iron Flame ended on a massive cliffhanger, fans were understandably thrilled by the news they'll get answers within a year.

"NEVER BEEN SO EXCITED FOR A BOOK ANNOUNCEMENT," one user wrote under Rebecca's Instagram announcement, while another added, "All plans are going to be cancelled. Can't wait."