Tracy Morgan Sets the Record Straight on Experience With Ozempic

Watch : Tracy Morgan Says He “Gained 40 Pounds” on Ozempic

Tracy Morgan gained your attention—but not the weight.

Though he recently said he added on 40 pounds while on the Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic, the comedian admitted that quip was just for laughs.

"That was just a joke," the 55-year-old told E! News at the Garden of Laughs Comedy Benefit in New York City March 27. "Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it." (For more from Tracy, tune in to E! News tonight, March 28 at 11 p.m.)

"I take Ozempic every Thursday," he continued. "It cuts my appetite in half."

As he joked, "Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."

Indeed, over the summer, the 30 Rock alum revealed that weekly injections of the prescription medication helped him slim down.

"That's how this weight got lost," he said on Today with Hoda & Jenna in August. "I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic."