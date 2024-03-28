Tracy Morgan Sets the Record Straight on Experience With Ozempic

Tracy Morgan gained your attention—but not the weight.
Though he recently said he added on 40 pounds while on the Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic, the comedian admitted that quip was just for laughs.
"That was just a joke," the 55-year-old told E! News at the Garden of Laughs Comedy Benefit in New York City March 27. "Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it." (For more from Tracy, tune in to E! News tonight, March 28 at 11 p.m.)
"I take Ozempic every Thursday," he continued. "It cuts my appetite in half."
As he joked, "Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."
Indeed, over the summer, the 30 Rock alum revealed that weekly injections of the prescription medication helped him slim down.
"That's how this weight got lost," he said on Today with Hoda & Jenna in August. "I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic."
He's not the only star to weigh in on Ozempic—or use a prescription weight loss drug to shed pounds. While Sharon Osbourne and Chelsea Handler admitted they once leaned on the medication, Whoopi Goldberg shared she used Mounjaro (also a type 2 diabetes drug) to slim down.
"I weighed almost 300 pounds when I made Till," she said on the March 19 episode of The View. "I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff, and one of the things that's helped me drop the weight is Mounjaro. That's what I use."
"My weight has gone and come, and gone and up and down," the 68-year-old continued. "But it's never been an issue for me because I don't listen to what other people say about me, so it has never been a problem. It's a matter of how we treat ourselves."
—Reporting by Ashley Bellman
