Score Up to 95% off at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale: Madewell, Kate Spade, Chloé & More

Spring is in full swing, and Aries season is off to a fabulous start. Our favorite brands have been releasing new collections and holding incredible sales that make us feel like we're Alice in Wonderland, and there's so much to look forward to. From long-awaited spring vacays to festival season fun to graduation, weddings & other milestone events meant to be celebrated with our loved ones, it feels like our calendars are overflowing with save-the-dates. As full as your schedule may already be, we'd like to reserve this particular day for a very special reason — Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is back & better than ever, and we're here to break the news to you before the sale officially begins at 9pm PT on March 28, 2024.
That's right; if you're a fan of all things stylish and affordable, this day is sure to make you say, "Hurray!" To give you a quick refresher, Nordstrom Rack is the place to go for the best deals on top-rated brands like Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, Kate Spade & more. What makes these occasional Clear the Rack sales so special is that they include an extra 25% off on clearance items ranging from fashion & beauty to home & lifestyle. To help you make the most of this occasion and save you precious time (because these deals are going super fast already!), we've rounded up the very best deals that will allow you to get the most bang for your buck. We've got picks from Sam Edelman, Good American, Marc Jacobs — you know what, it's easier to just show you. Let's shop!
Sam Edelman Confetti Smocked Bodice Maxi Sundress
Spring is the season of sundresses; this maxi one is the perfect elevated essential for all your warm-weather activities, from Easter brunches to outdoor picnics, museum dates & more. It's decorated with lively dots and finished with bow-topped straps and a smocked bodice that gently hugs your figure.
Madewell V-Neck Sleeveless Crop Top
This sleeveless top is an elevated closet staple that's ideal for wearing on its own or layering up during cooler days. Made from stretchy seersucker fabric, the top features a cropped cut with a dual V-shape neckline.
Steve Madden Set of 2 Assorted Belts
Stock your wardrobe with these two essential belts from fan-fave brand Steve Madden. It comes with black and olive belts that are crafted from durable faux leather and are sure to tie together any OOTD you pair them with (both literally and metaphorically).
Good American Good '90s Extreme Rip High Waist Bermuda Shorts
Inspired by iconic '90s street fashion, these faded denim Bermuda shorts pair seamlessly with a crop top or oversized graphic tee for an effortlessly cool 'fit. They're styled with distressed rips, a high-waist cut, and a gap-proof waistband that's designed to flatter every body, according to the brand.
Kate Spade New York Brynn Continental Wallet
Kate Spade is known for its accessories that are as chic as they are functional, and this continental wallet is no different. It's equipped with 12 card slots and plenty of room for your bills, and it's topped off with a gorgeous faux leather exterior in a berry red shade.
Lucky Brand Long Sleeve Wrap Top
Comfy enough to lounge in, and cute enough to grab brunch with your gals in — this wrap top is a versatile essential you'll love having in your wardrobe rotation. It's designed with a wrap front and a dangling side tie for a relaxed yet flattering fit.
BDG Urban Outfitters Cotton Cargo Joggers
Go for a cool, casual vibe with these trendy cargo joggers. They're outfitted with bungee cords at the waist and cuffs so you can style the perfect fit, and they also feature various utility pockets that add to the overall aesthetic and functionality.
Noisy May Ocean College Varsity Bomber Jacket
Speaking of street style, this vintage-inspired varsity bomber jacket is another wardrobe must-have that will instantly add a cool vibe to your OOTD. It's detailed with chenille letterman patches and crafted with a woolly, felted body with contrast raglan sleeves.
Barefoot Dreams Dream Washed Satin Button-Up Pajama Shirt
This dreamy pajama shirt will make every trip to dreamland feel luxurious and oh-so-relaxing, especially when the weather gets warmer. It features a boxy, cropped fit and is made from soft washed satin. The cute embroidered Barefoot Dreams logo under the placket is just the cherry on top.
Kensie Oversize Studded Denim Jacket
A denim jacket is a great all-season closet staple, and this studded version from Kensie is an absolute steal at just $15. It's designed with a front button closure and point collar, and it's also equipped with nifty pockets that are ideal for keeping your small daily essentials nearby.
French Connection Gingham Minidress
This casual minidress is the perfect blend of chic & flirty. We love everything about this classic design, from the sweetheart neckline to the all-over gingham print to the functional spaghetti straps.
Chloé Novelty 61mm Round Sunglasses
Playful and stylish, these sleek round sunglasses totally fit the vibe of summer fun. They're also super practical — they offer 100% UV protection and are equipped with adjustable nonslip nose pads so you'll always have the perfect fit. The best part, though, is they're currently 71% off!
Draper James Bethany Bootie
Whether you're heading to work or a dinner date, the Bethany Bootie has you covered. The versatile shoe features tonal stitching, side-zip closure, and a cylindrical block heel to bring it all together.
Marc Jacobs The Grind Tote
For the girlies who are always making big moves and on the go, this Marc Jacobs tote is the stylish & functional everyday bag you've been looking for. It's equipped with a divider zip pocket to help keep things organized, along with dual interior compartments that have plenty of space for all your essentials.
Adornia 14K Yellow Gold Plated Turquoise & Swarovski Crystal Accented Starburst Earrings
Make a fashion-forward statement with these luxe turquoise earrings that are adorned with round Swarovski crystals and 14K yellow gold plated brass. At 95% off, this is a deal that's far too good to pass up.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma + Advanced Serum Concentrate
Take your skincare game to the next level with this advanced facial serum from Perricone MD. It's a total beauty powerhouse — it targets and visibly improves fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, dullness, uneven texture & skin tone, discoloration, and loss of firmness, according to the brand.
Calvin Klein Stripe Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Elevate your wardrobe with this chic long-sleeve button-up shirt. It's fitted with a chest pocket and curved tunic-length hem, and it's finished off with a spread collar and made from 100% cotton.
UGG Eloise Throw Blanket
Made from an acrylic-wool blend, this soft knit throw blanket from UGG will help you get through chilly mornings while blending perfectly with your home decor. It'll make you feel like you're being wrapped in a constant warm, cozy hug — in other words, naps will never be the same.
