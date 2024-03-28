Run to Loungefly's Spring Sale for Up to 70% Off on Themed Merch from Disney, Harry Potter & More

Loungefly is known as the place to shop the cutest fan gear from your favorite movies, shows, books & more. For a limited time, you can score some major savings on official merch & accessories.

Shop Loungefly Spring SaleE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Loungefly

Maybe you've watched every Star Wars movie that's come out since 1977 multiple times. Maybe you can recite various Harry Potter spells on command (including the oh-so-long tongue twister "Amato Animo Animato Animagus"). Or maybe you just love cute things inspired by your favorite childhood characters, like Snoopy or Bambi. No matter what fandom you're a part of, if you're looking for the best place to shop officially licensed pop culture merch (either for a lil' "treat yo'self" day or as a gift for a loved one), this one is for you.

If you haven't been introduced to Loungefly yet, prepare to meet your new favorite store. The brand carries a wide inventory of themed designs from various popular movies, shows, books & more, and it carries just about everything from clothing, wallets & backpacks to crossbody purses, card holders & keychains. As it so happens, Loungefly is currently holding its Springtime Sale, which includes savings up to 50% off. But, of course, we wanted to go the extra mile just for you, and we scoured the sale to find savings up to a whopping 70% off. Whether the force is strong with you, or you're the person to call when there's something strange in your neighborhood (or galaxy, for that matter), these deals are ones you don't want to miss.

NYCC Exclusive - Star Wars™ Droids Boba Fett™ Mini Backpack

If you're on a mission hunting for the ultimate bounty of style, this mini backpack is the way. It's designed in a vibrant colorblock design inspired by Boba Fett's rounded helmet, chest armor, and forked Amban Sniper Rifle.

$90
$27
Loungefly

LACC Exclusive - Star Wars Luke Skywalker Medal Ceremony Zip Around Wallet

The (style) force is strong with this zip around wallet. The wallet features Luke's Medal of Yavin on the front, along with the quilted details of his jacket on the back. Plus, the wallet itself is equipped with five slots for holding cards, along with a clear slot for storing your ID.

$40
$12
Loungefly

SDCC Limited Edition Heimlich Pop! and Bag Bundle

Ladies, gentlebugs, and larvae of all stages will adore this limited-edition backpack & Pop! Butterfly Heimlich figure. The bag features a cookie box design in the silhouette of a caterpillar-sized train car, complete with applique wheels adorning the side pockets.

$120
$60
Loungefly

SDCC Limited Edition Rocket and Groot Zip Around Wallet

No, that's not a trash panda — it's Rocket, Rocket Raccoon (and his bestie Groot). The zip around wallet features the iconic duo pictured against a starry background, complete with Groot's famous catchphrase on the back.

$40
$20
Loungefly

Peanuts Charlie Brown Vintage Lunchbox Crossbody Bag

Good grief, this might just be the cutest crossbody bag we've ever seen. The retro-inspired design features Charlie Brown delivering food to his beloved pup, Snoopy, who's lounging on top of his doghouse with his BFF, Woodstock.

$60
$42
Loungefly

Wednesday Addams Nevermore Cosplay Card Holder

This endearing card holder deserves two snaps for how perfect and functional it is. It's equipped with four slots underneath an embroidered Nevermore Crest that keeps your essentials (and secrets) secure. Flip the accessory over to reveal Thing and a handy clear slot for your ID.

$20
$14
Loungefly

Exclusive - Disney Stitch Shoppe Classic Disney Books Crossbody Bag

Bring a bit of Disney magic with you wherever you go with this exclusive crossbody bag. Designed to look like a stack of Disney books, the bag features the following iconic titles embossed on padded ridges: Dumbo, Pinocchio, Bambi, Petter Pan, and Alice in Wonderland. This darling bag comes with an equally charming Disney Classics book enamel pin!

$120
$84
Loungefly

My Hero Academia Izuku Punch Zip Around Wallet

Go beyond and achieve your dreams with this My Hero Academia wallet. The front of the wallet features the show's name in English & Japanese text, complete with a posed portrait of Izuku Midoriya. The five slots inside the wallet are ideal for holding all your important cards, and there's also a clear slot for your ID.

$40
$20
Loungefly

Disney100 Mouseketeers Drum Keychain

Join the clubhouse with this vintage-inspired Disney keychain, designed to look like Mickey's iconic bass drum. It's the perfect everyday accessory for any Disney fan — or should we say, Mouseketeer.

$10
$7
Loungefly
Toy Story Woody Puppet Flap Wallet

We're falling (with style) for this charming wallet. The front features Woody's face set against a vintage television set depicting a black-and-white Western setting, while the back displays the Woody's Roundup logo next to a channel dial. Don't turn that dial, but do open up the wallet to find seven slots for storing cards and a clear slot for your ID.

$40
$28
Loungefly

Harry Potter Hogwarts Fall Leaves Mini Backpack

You'll be pleased with yourself for flying to the checkout line with this mini backpack in your cart. Featuring Hogwarts set against a cozy fall background, the backpack includes a hidden zipper pocket, side pockets, and all the room you need to store your wand, Time-Turner, and other essential wizard gear.

$79
$56
Loungefly

Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Keychain

What's this? What's this? Well, an adorable Nightmare Before Christmas keychain, of course. Featuring Sally in wistful thought as she lounges on a tombstone with a black cat, the keychain glows in the dark and is perfect for ghouls who just want to have fun.

$10
$7
Loungefly

Ghostbusters Logo Glow Crossbody Bag

Speaking of which, if there happen to be any unwanted ghosts in your vicinity, who you gonna call? The answer to that question lies in this glow-in-the-dark crossbody bag. It's designed with the movie's classic circular, ghost-deterring logo, with mysterious green slime dripping down on the back.

$65
$45.50
Loungefly

Limited Edition Bundle Exclusive - Bambi on Ice Lenticular Mini Backpack and Pop! Bambi (Flocked)

We have all the nice things to say about this whimsical backpack. The front features the scene with Thumper encouraging Bambi to stand on the ice, and you can tilt the bag back and forth to see Bambi wobbling to keep his balance. Up above, friendly forest birds fly around, while Flower naps away on the back.

$105
$74
Loungefly

Exclusive - Disney Fall Minnie Mouse Pom Beanie

Cozy and fashionable, this Minnie Mouse slouchy beanie is the perfect magical accessory for chillier outings. The accessory is crafted from an acrylic-wool blend, and it features white pom pom ears on either side that are reminiscent of "ears."

$25
$12
Loungefly

Pokémon Bulbasaur Evolutions Triple Pocket Backpack

Who's that Pokémon? It's Bulbasaur ... and Ivysaur ... and Venusaur! Take this backpack with you on your next adventure, whether you're training to be the very best or just heading out for a quick daytime excursion.

$80
$56
Loungefly

Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Lanyard with Card Holder

Being wicked has never looked so cute! This lanyard & card holder features the Sanderson Sisters gathered around a cauldron bubbling with a green potion, with a clear slot on the other side for displaying your ID. The lanyard is topped off with a vegan-leather charm of Binx.

$12
$7
Loungefly

Paul Frank Julius Mini Backpack

Throw it back to the 2000s with this Paul Frank mini backpack, featuring an all-over print of Julius' smiling face set against a field of sky blue. The exclusive accessory is also styled with gold-colored metal hardware, adjustable straps, and side pockets for organizing all your small essentials.

$80
$40
Loungefly

