Cardi B Reveals the Fashion Obstacles She's Faced Due to Her Body Type

Cardi B and her longtime stylist Kollin Carter opened up about the struggles they've faced in the fashion industry, with the rapper noting, "It was not easy, but we make it look easy."

Cardi B never misses a beat with her fashion.

But cementing herself as a style icon hasn't been a glamorous journey. In fact, she and her longtime stylist Kollin Carter have had to pull a few tricks up their sleeves.

"There are so many obstacles against us," she admitted to The Hollywood Reporter for its Power Stylists issue, which was published online March 27. "For example, this body is not meant for a size 2. I'm very hips, ass and that's me."

She continued, "It was not easy, but we make it look easy. Our door was closed many times but we're here because we do it well. I'm not going to be humble about it."

The 2019 Met Gala changed everything for them, according to Kollin. At the time, Cardi wowed in a larger-than-life Thom Browne dress that featured an explosion of feathers and voluminous bottom half.

"That look broke Cardi B into the next level of the fashion world," he told the magazine. "People who didn't take us seriously were like, 'OK, they're here to stay.'"

Cardi B's Looks During Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week 2023

If anything, the duo's passion for fashion fuels their creativity.

"We've given look after look, year after year," Kollin noted, "we've reached into archives that are impossible to reach into. We caused a cultural shift. I don't think there were many women like Cardi who existed in the fashion space. Now there are a ton of other rap females who aspire to be in that space because they see what's possible."

As he put it, "We set trends."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And it's only a matter of time before the "WAP" rapper steps onto the red carpet in a head-turning look. But until then, relive her most boundary-pushing fashion moments.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jewel in the Crown

The Bronx-born artist shuts down the 2019 Grammys red carpet with this over-the-top Thierry Mugler gown from its 1995 archive.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
Slayed in Schiaparelli

The WAP rapper is très chic in black dress, matching veil and gold mask at the 2021 American Music Awards,

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Stunting & Shining

The rapper looks like a golden goddess in an Atelier Versace chained gown during the 2022 MET Gala. 

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Fierce in Feathers

The rapper attends the Thierry Mugler Couturissime Photocall in a ruby colored sequin gown and feathers.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Green Goddess

The rapper goes green in a Richard Quinn catsuit with matching ruffled headpiece. 

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Vanity Fair Vixen

The rapper wows at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in this sexy lace gown.

John Shearer/WireImage

Captivating Cardi

The steals the spotlight in a black-and-white floral-adorned gown by Chen Peng Studio at the 2023 Met Gala.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Lady in Red

The fashion icon rules the red carpet in a crimson-colored gown at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi

Shining Bright

Cardi shines bright at the Fendi Haute Couture fall/winter 2023/2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Dean Chapple/Shutterstock
Fierce Fuchsia

Never shy from a good one-piece, Cardi B rocks a glittery fuchsia pink catsuit  during day 2 of the Wireless Festival.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
Biker Babe

Cardi B rocks a biker inspired leather outfit with spike details during Paris Fashion Week.

Peter White/Getty Images
In the News

She looks chic in a magazine pattern trench coat with an interesting black hat with matching gloves and shoes. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Grammy Ready

Celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez used Joico color, styling and care products on the rapper before her 2021 Grammys performance. 

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
Flower Power

She slays Paris Fashion Week and she knows it. "I heard you bitches were missing me at Fashion Week New York," she writes on Instagram, while showing off her vibrant green floral ensemble. "I'n here to serve it to you mother-f--kers, and serve it to you cold."

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Suited Up

Attending the Thom Browne show in Paris Fashion Week, the "Press" singer puts on her finest fashion. "THE TEACHER," she shares on the 'gram.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage
Dipping Dots

The rapper sparkles in black dotted jumpsuit while on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in England.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Perfectly Pink

Go big or go home! As you can see, Cardi goes all out for Rihanna's annual Diamond Ball gala wearing an over-the-top baby pink gown.

instagram
Bandana Bardi

Who says bandanas are only meant to be an accessory? The "I Like It" rapper thinks outside the box with this fiery ensemble by Bryan Hearns. Even more stylish? If you look closely, you'll notice it's adorned with crystals.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Feather Fantasy

Cardi makes a showstopping entrance at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture show.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
White Hot, Hot, Hot

Giving Coachella fans a bondage-style moment, Cardi brings the heat to Indio, Calif. with this custom, white-hot outfit by Bryan Hearns.

Instagram
Cowgirl Couture

Can we get a "yeehaw?" The "Money" rapper goes country glam for the 2019 Rodeo Houston in this custom Bryan Hearns outfit.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Fierce and Fabulous

Not surprisingly, Belcalis Almanzar drops jaws during her 2019 Grammys performance. She rocks a 1995 archive Thierry Mugler bodysuit, which comes with larger-than-life feathers. Okurr!

Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage
Stop the Presses

Never one to shy away from bold prints and patterns, the 26-year-old star wears this audacious Moschino dress. It's safe to say all eyes are on her during the fashion powerhouse's dinner.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET
Money Bag

The Bronx-born rapper makes everyone green with envy in her custom emerald two-piece by Vex Clothing, Dare to Be Vintage robe and Balenciaga boots. If anything, she most certainly is giving us "trap Selena" vibes.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
The Cat's Meow

The Hustlers actress turns heads during Milan Fashion Week with her wild (literally) Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. From her cheetah-print sunnies to the tiger-striped coat, this was a lewk, hunny.

Instagram
Oh My Feathers!

Yes, those are feathers, dahling. The 26-year-old star looks gussied up in this lavish Christian Cowan suit.

Prince Williams/WireImage
Iconique

Cardi B shuts down the house while performing at Streetz Fest 2K17. Her vibrant graffiti-printed bodysuit is just as bright and bold as the rapper herself.

Instagram
Canadian Tuxedo

Denim on denim! The 25-year-old star makes a jean-ius fashion statement with her Dolce & Gabbana denim jacket and pants. Her bra is by Namalia.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
She Bad

Cardi B channels Linda Evangelista with this flashy ensemble that's almost identical to what the supermodel wore in the '90s. She dazzles the stage with a bodysuit by Vex Clothing, custom accessories from Laurel Dewitt and vintage boots from Chanel.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Your Highness

The 2018 Met Gala theme brings Catholic motifs and religious-inspired designs to the extravagant event, and Bardi takes us to church with her ostentatious Moschino gown and headpiece.

