Cardi B Reveals the Fashion Obstacles She's Faced Due to Her Body Type

Cardi B never misses a beat with her fashion.

But cementing herself as a style icon hasn't been a glamorous journey. In fact, she and her longtime stylist Kollin Carter have had to pull a few tricks up their sleeves.

"There are so many obstacles against us," she admitted to The Hollywood Reporter for its Power Stylists issue, which was published online March 27. "For example, this body is not meant for a size 2. I'm very hips, ass and that's me."

She continued, "It was not easy, but we make it look easy. Our door was closed many times but we're here because we do it well. I'm not going to be humble about it."

The 2019 Met Gala changed everything for them, according to Kollin. At the time, Cardi wowed in a larger-than-life Thom Browne dress that featured an explosion of feathers and voluminous bottom half.

"That look broke Cardi B into the next level of the fashion world," he told the magazine. "People who didn't take us seriously were like, 'OK, they're here to stay.'"