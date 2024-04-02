Beyoncé Honors Her 3 Kids While Bringing Her Western Style to 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

This ain't Texas, but Beyoncé sure has a hold on us.
The singer turned heads at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1, where she was honored with the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. For the event held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Beyoncé stayed true to her current country theme, wearing a black leather set and matching cowboy hat with gold embellishments.
But it was her speech that held an extra special meaning to her family, as she shouted out daughter Blue Ivy, 12; twins Sir and Rumi, 6; and husband Jay-Z.
"My husband, my rock, my best friend, I love you," Beyoncé said on stage. "My three beautiful children, who continue to be my inspiration and my biggest blessing."
She also thanked presenter Stevie Wonder, who she revealed played the harmonica on her cover of "Jolene."
While accepting the award, Beyoncé explained some of the challenges she faces being an innovator in music, which she said starts with a dream.
"But then you have to execute that dream and that role can be very bumpy," she shared. "Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you."
The ceremony is one for the books for Beyoncé. After all, according to the organization, the Houston native "has created music that has topped the charts across multiple formats, while also architecting groundbreaking tours, including last year's Renaissance World Tour."
But saddle up, since it doesn't stop there.
"Her recent release of ‘Texas Hold ‘Em from her Cowboy Carter album, is officially the first song in music history to simultaneously chart across US Pop, Hot AC, AC, Country, Rhythmic, Hip Hop, R&B and Triple A radio formats," a press release from IHeartRadio noted. "It is the first song this year to reach No. 1 in the US and globally on all major sales/streaming platforms, also making her the first Black female artist to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 with a Country song."
It's a list of accomplishments that the 42-year-old is undoubtedly proud of—though she expressed what she remained truly grateful for at this point of her career.
"I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart," she wrote in a March 19 Instagram post. "That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you."
