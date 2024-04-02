Beyoncé Honors Her 3 Kids While Bringing Her Western Style to 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Beyoncé, who received the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, stunned at the April 1 ceremony, where she thanked her children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter for inspiring her.

By Kisha Forde Apr 02, 2024 1:51 AMTags
Awards 2024BeyoncéCelebritiesiHeartRadio
Watch: Beyoncé Reveals ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tracklist

This ain't Texas, but Beyoncé sure has a hold on us.

The singer turned heads at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1, where she was honored with the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. For the event held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Beyoncé stayed true to her current country theme, wearing a black leather set and matching cowboy hat with gold embellishments.

But it was her speech that held an extra special meaning to her family, as she shouted out daughter Blue Ivy, 12; twins Sir and Rumi, 6; and husband Jay-Z.

"My husband, my rock, my best friend, I love you," Beyoncé said on stage. "My three beautiful children, who continue to be my inspiration and my biggest blessing."

She also thanked presenter Stevie Wonder, who she revealed played the harmonica on her cover of "Jolene."

While accepting the award, Beyoncé explained some of the challenges she faces being an innovator in music, which she said starts with a dream.

photos
Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Looks

"But then you have to execute that dream and that role can be very bumpy," she shared. "Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you."

The ceremony is one for the books for Beyoncé. After all, according to the organization, the Houston native "has created music that has topped the charts across multiple formats, while also architecting groundbreaking tours, including last year's Renaissance World Tour."

But saddle up, since it doesn't stop there.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Epically Clap Back at Haters

2

Kate Middleton's Video on Cancer Diagnosis Flagged With Editor's Note

3

Jay Leno's Wife Does Not Recognize Him Due to Dementia, Says Lawyer

"Her recent release of ‘Texas Hold ‘Em from her Cowboy Carter album, is officially the first song in music history to simultaneously chart across US Pop, Hot AC, AC, Country, Rhythmic, Hip Hop, R&B and Triple A radio formats," a press release from IHeartRadio noted. "It is the first song this year to reach No. 1 in the US and globally on all major sales/streaming platforms, also making her the first Black female artist to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 with a Country song."

It's a list of accomplishments that the 42-year-old is undoubtedly proud of—though she expressed what she remained truly grateful for at this point of her career.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

"I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart," she wrote in a March 19 Instagram post. "That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you."

Keep reading to see every star at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Katy Perry and SZA

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Meryl Streep and Cher

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Beyoncé

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Ice Spice

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lainey Wilson

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Avril Lavigne

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Hudson

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Meghan Trainor

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Flavor Flav

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Latto

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gavin Rossdale

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

JoJo Siwa

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Ludacris

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jared Leto

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jelly Roll

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt of Green Day

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

GloRilla

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

TJ Holmes, Amy Robach

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

T-Pain

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jessica Betts

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jesse Sullivan, Francesca Farago

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Tate McRae

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tori Spelling

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Niecy Nash-Betts

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Morgan Franklin

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Ben Higgins

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Chris Olsen

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lance Bass

photos
View More Photos From 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Epically Clap Back at Haters

2

Kate Middleton's Video on Cancer Diagnosis Flagged With Editor's Note

3

Jay Leno's Wife Does Not Recognize Him Due to Dementia, Says Lawyer

4

Jennifer Garner Mourns Death of “Kind & Brilliant” Dad William Garner

5

Former NFL Star Vontae Davis Dead at 35