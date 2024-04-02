Beyoncé Honors Her 3 Kids While Bringing Her Western Style to 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Watch : Beyoncé Reveals ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tracklist

This ain't Texas, but Beyoncé sure has a hold on us.

The singer turned heads at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1, where she was honored with the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. For the event held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Beyoncé stayed true to her current country theme, wearing a black leather set and matching cowboy hat with gold embellishments.

But it was her speech that held an extra special meaning to her family, as she shouted out daughter Blue Ivy, 12; twins Sir and Rumi, 6; and husband Jay-Z.

"My husband, my rock, my best friend, I love you," Beyoncé said on stage. "My three beautiful children, who continue to be my inspiration and my biggest blessing."

She also thanked presenter Stevie Wonder, who she revealed played the harmonica on her cover of "Jolene."

While accepting the award, Beyoncé explained some of the challenges she faces being an innovator in music, which she said starts with a dream.