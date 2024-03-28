Who Are Abby and Brittany Hensel? Catch Up With the Conjoined Twins and Former Reality Stars

The women operate one body together. Abby controls the right side and Brittany controls the left, meaning their coordination has always been highly in sync with one another. In fact, they were able to play basketball, softball and even got separate drivers licenses when they were 16 (Abby controls the pedals and gear shift, Brittany controls the blinker and the lights, and they both steer).

"We each had to take the test," they noted on their TLC series. "We both passed—obviously."

Other than their brief stint on reality television and documentaries, the sisters have maintained privacy in their native Minnesota, now living with Abby's husband Josh, and his 8-year-old daughter Isabella, while teaching fifth grade at an elementary school.

Although they are extremely close, and perform things like work and driving in unison, the twins and their loved ones have emphasized their desire to be treated as two separate people.

"We are totally different people," Brittany added in their 2007 documentary. "We usually bargain with each other like, ‘If you do this, I'll do that.' Or we take turns."

And Abby agreed, "We take turns a lot."

