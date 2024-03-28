Logan Lerman Details How He Pulled Off Proposal to Fiancée Ana Corrigan

Percy Jackson might be able to wield water, but Logan Lerman sure can't.
The 32-year-old, who got engaged to longtime girlfriend Ana Corrigan last year, recently shared how he popped the question during the couple's trip to New York City—and it didn't go as expected.
"I had no plan and when I got here, I realized I needed some privacy," Logan explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon March 27. "There was no privacy in New York. So we ended up in Central Park. My fiancée pointed out the rowboats and I was like, 'Oh, let's do it.'"
Unfortunately, this was also the moment The Perks of Being a Wallflower star learned he couldn't row.
"I was terrible at it," Logan admitted. "So she ended up rowing the boat. I'm just sitting back. I'm thinking, 'Oh God, now people are looking at us and pointing and laughing at me.'"
Luckily, that didn't deter him from his mission.
"But finally, she rode us to a quiet part of the lake there and I popped the question," the Percy Jackson alum continued. "It was great. It went really well."
Ana, 29, announced their engagement on Instagram in November, sharing a video of her dazzling ring and sweet snaps of the couple cuddling in a photo booth.
The ceramics artist, who'd been dating the Hunters actor for several years, wrote, "That's Mrs Logie to you," to which Logan commented, "Love you, sweetie."
While the pair have often kept their romance more low-key, they have shared the occasional glimpse on social media.
In fact, Logan previously gushed over Ana in a heartfelt while reflecting on her birthday tribute.
"Yesterday was my best friend's birthday," he wrote on Instagram December 2021. "She truly makes every day better and brighter. I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life."