Logan Lerman Details How He Pulled Off Proposal to Fiancée Ana Corrigan

Percy Jackson might be able to wield water, but Logan Lerman sure can't.

The 32-year-old, who got engaged to longtime girlfriend Ana Corrigan last year, recently shared how he popped the question during the couple's trip to New York City—and it didn't go as expected.

"I had no plan and when I got here, I realized I needed some privacy," Logan explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon March 27. "There was no privacy in New York. So we ended up in Central Park. My fiancée pointed out the rowboats and I was like, 'Oh, let's do it.'"

Unfortunately, this was also the moment The Perks of Being a Wallflower star learned he couldn't row.

"I was terrible at it," Logan admitted. "So she ended up rowing the boat. I'm just sitting back. I'm thinking, 'Oh God, now people are looking at us and pointing and laughing at me.'"