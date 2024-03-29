RHOP's Candiace Dillard Bassett Confronted With NSFW Rumor About Her Husband in Explosive Preview

Watch : 'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals Dream Musical Collab

Candiace Dillard Bassett's final Real Housewives reunion is going to be a doozy.

That's because The Real Housewives of Potomac star, who announced earlier this week that she's leaving the show, is confronted with a shocking rumor about her husband Chris Bassett in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at part one of the Bravo series' season eight reunion.

In the preview, Candiace's feud with Gizelle Bryant rages on as Gizelle confronts the "Drive Back" singer for bad-mouthing her on social media.

"As I have watched the show, it's, 'F--k Gizelle, f--k Giselle, f--k Gizelle,'" she notes, "'Gizelle's an imp. Gizelle's the devil. Gizelle is evil. Gizelle is raggedy ass. Nasty ass Gizelle. Gizelle should be fired.'"

Candiace responds of the name-calling, "All true," adding, "Everyone up here, I believe, has received some form of a death threat. I think it is dangerous, and extremely unfair to conflate me having an issue with her, with her then receiving death threats."