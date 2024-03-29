RHOP's Candiace Dillard Bassett Confronted With NSFW Rumor About Her Husband in Explosive Preview

Candiace Dillard Bassett's final Real Housewives reunion is going to be a doozy.
That's because The Real Housewives of Potomac star, who announced earlier this week that she's leaving the show, is confronted with a shocking rumor about her husband Chris Bassett in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at part one of the Bravo series' season eight reunion.
In the preview, Candiace's feud with Gizelle Bryant rages on as Gizelle confronts the "Drive Back" singer for bad-mouthing her on social media.
"As I have watched the show, it's, 'F--k Gizelle, f--k Giselle, f--k Gizelle,'" she notes, "'Gizelle's an imp. Gizelle's the devil. Gizelle is evil. Gizelle is raggedy ass. Nasty ass Gizelle. Gizelle should be fired.'"
Candiace responds of the name-calling, "All true," adding, "Everyone up here, I believe, has received some form of a death threat. I think it is dangerous, and extremely unfair to conflate me having an issue with her, with her then receiving death threats."
And when host Andy Cohen asks Candiace if she was liking social media comments attacking her costar, she confirms, "I have liked some tweets," but reasons, "It's no different than her going on her podcast and talking about me laughing and joking and adding sauce to a rumor."
The rumor in question? An alleged NSFW photo of Chris leaked online.
As Robyn Dixon posits, "So the screenshots are photoshopped?" to which Candiace replies, "I don't know what screenshots you're talking about."
Robyn then hints at Chris possibly having inappropriate communications with another woman.
"The screenshots of your husband's limp penis," Robyn fires back, "and the multiple voice memos they have exchanged back and forth?"
See the showdown continue when The Real Housewives of Potomac's season eight reunion kicks off Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
