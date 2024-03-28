I Tried 83 Beauty Products This Month. These 15 Are Worth Your Money: Milk Makeup, Glossier, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As an E! Shopping Editor, I had the pleasure (and sometimes the frustration) of trying 83 new beauty products this month. While some ended up in the trash for causing breakouts or greasy hair, there were 15 standout products that I can't wait to share with you.
Number one on my list is the Glossier Body Hero Daily Body Wash, with a transformative oil-to-foam formula that left my skin feeling silky smooth. Another favorite is the innovative primer from Milk Makeup, which applies as a foam for a unique and flawless finish. And let's not forget the array of TikTok favorites, from acne-fighting solutions to hair detanglers and skin-firming treatments. In my opinion, these new beauty products are worth every penny.
- My Favorite New Product: Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash ($28)
- The Most Affordable New Product: CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss ($9)
- The Product I've Seen All Over TikTok: Unbrush Detangling Brush (
$10$8)
- Sell-Out Risk: Milk Makeup Cloud Glow Priming Foam ($28)
Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Pomade-To-Oil Scalp & Hair Quencher
Transform your hair care routine with this versatile product moisturizes and revitalizes both your scalp and hair. Whether you need to hydrate dry ends, tame frizz, or soothe your scalp, this pomade-to-oil formula has you covered.
Shoppers Say: "I started using this after postpartum shedding and hair loss and it has made a huge difference. I grease my scalp with it weekly and have immediately noticed a difference."
"I'm so in love with the Rosemary Mint Pomade-to- Oil hair Quencher it detangles and makes my hair so soft and I love that its isn't oily. I will most Definitely recommend this scalp & Hair Quencher."
Unbrush Detangling Brush
I got this brush after seeing it all over TikTok. You can experience smoother, tangle-free hair with this gentle, yet effective brush. It's great for all hair types and it's equally amazing on wet and dry hair. Choose from several colors.
Shoppers Say: "As a woman with thick curly hair brushing it is always a hassle. With this brush it can get through my hairs so fast and painless it's amazing. I'm so happy i invested in this, really changed the way i do my hair. It works like heaven!!!!"
Physicians Formula Butter Glow Bronzing Serum
Illuminate your complexion with this lightweight serum. It has a buildable formula, so you can customize your desired level of luminosity, whether you prefer a subtle sheen or a more intense bronze. Mix it in with your makeup/skincare, apply to bare skin, or apply on top of makeup. You can use this in so many ways.
Shoppers Say: "I love this product!! I was kind of skeptical about it at first, but the way this product looks on your skin is amazing. It gives you this natural bronzy glow that is just beautiful. It wasn't orange on my skin at all and I'm fair skinned."
Milk Makeup Cloud Glow Priming Foam With Brightening Turmeric
I've never used a primer with a foam formula before. Consider me converted. This innovative product moisturizes and preps skin for smooth makeup application. It even imparts a radiant, dewy finish.
Shoppers Say: "It works amazing and my makeup lasts all day. It brightens my skin and gives me a perfect glow. It's my new favorite part of my makeup routine and I couldn't recommend it more!"
Laneige Bouncy + Firm Radiance Boosting Sleeping Mask
Wake up to firmer, more supple skin with Laneige's Bouncy Firm Sleeping Mask. This luxurious mask plumps your skin while you sleep, while it deeply hydrates and revitalizes your complexion, giving you a youthful, bouncy glow.
Shoppers Say: "This sleep mask is so moisturizing. My skin instantly feels bouncy and hydrated. It feels so lightweight on my skin. I feel like it seeped into my face pretty quickly and didn't feel sticky or tacky to the touch."
Glossier Body Hero Daily Oil Wash
This is the first oil-to-foam body wash I've ever used and I could not be more in love. This is the ultimate pampering experience, effortlessly lifting away dirt and impurities without stripping the skin's natural moisture barrier. My skin feels so insanely soft and using this product really does feel like a heavenly experience.
Shoppers Say: "My new favorite body wash! I love the Orange Blossom Neroli scent, and how soft and moisturized my skin feels after. It lathers well too so it lasts longer than my other body washes."
CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss
Indulge your lips with a burst of hydration and shine. This delightful gloss adds a juicy pop of color and a delicious scent to your lips, making them irresistibly kissable. Infused with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter, it moisturizes and softens your lips for a luscious pout.
Shoppers Say: "The color is so natural and shiny. Lips feel soft instantly and look fuller without the burn. Slight tingle, but nothing compared to other lip plumpers. It smells and tastes amazing. I need every color!"
Saint Jane Beauty Luxury Sun Ritual Pore Smoothing Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Discover the perfect hybrid between a primer and sunscreen. It's tough for me to find sunscreens that don't pill under makeup, but this does the trick and preps my skin for a flawless makeup application. I love saving time by combining two steps in one!
Shoppers Say: Holy grail! The best primer I've ever used! It goes on smooth, blurs pores, keeps breakthrough oil at bay, and keeps my makeup in place all day. Plus, it eliminates a step in my routine which I'm all for!
Olaplex Browbond Building Serum Eyebrow Enhancer
Formulated with Olaplex's patented bond-building technology, this serum helps strengthen and nourish brow hairs from within, promoting growth and preventing breakage, per the brand. The lightweight formula is easy to apply and absorbs quickly, leaving brows feeling soft and conditioned.
Shoppers Say: "I have been using this serum for about a month now and I have definitely noticed a difference in my brows. I've always had sparse eyebrows and they are fairly thin due to plucking them over the years, but I've seen a lot of new growth since using this serum. My brows look fuller and I've noticed my hairs grow back faster after plucking."
OUAI Anti-Frizz Crème
This luxurious formula tames unruly hair and adds a sleek, polished finish to any style. It's just what you need to hydrate and condition your locks, leaving them soft and manageable.
Shoppers Say: "This Anti Frizz Creme is just amazing for my frizzy fine hair. I have been using this for the last few days and I can say it works for me!! It helps smooth out my hair and gives a shine also and I can say that it will be my go-to styling creme in this summer time."
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Revival Foaming Gentle Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid
This luxurious cleanser gently removes impurities while boosting hydration and brightening your complexion. Its creamy texture melts away makeup and dirt, leaving your skin feeling clean, soft, and rejuvenated. This is just what you need for a luminous, healthy glow.
Shoppers Say: "I absolutely love it. It removes my makeup really well. My skin feels so soft & hydrated after using this product. I absolutely will continue to purchase & use this. I have replaced my old cleanser with it!"
e.l.f. Blemish Breakthrough Acne-Treating Body Mist
Here's your secret weapon for clear, radiant skin. This innovative mist is formulated with salicylic acid to target and treat body acne, while soothing ingredients like aloe vera and cucumber extract calm and refresh the skin. With a convenient spray application, it effortlessly covers hard-to-reach areas for effective treatment on the go.
Shoppers Say: "I used this mist ONCE and my skin texture was noticeably smoother with no irritation. The spray bottle also creates a mist that's really fine and easy to use. No negatives for me."
Huda Beauty Faux Filler Extra Shine Lip Gloss
This is the ultimate lip-enhancing gloss for a plump and luscious pout. Infused with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and argan oil, this gloss hydrates and smooths your lips while providing a high-shine finish. Its non-sticky formula ensures comfortable wear throughout the day, while the shimmer adds a touch of glamour to any look.
Shoppers Say: "As soon as I put this lip gloss on my lips were so shiny and plump they were definitely the star of the show! I normally do not like lip gloss since they are always sticky, however, with Huda's new gloss the applicator helps you apply just enough to were it doesn't get sticky."
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience AirWash Dry Shampoo
Experience the ultimate hair refresh with this innovative dry shampoo. It absorbs excess oil and refreshes your scalp while it also repairs and strengthens your hair with K18Peptide technology. Unlike traditional dry shampoos, it doesn't leave any residue, ensuring a clean and weightless feel.
Shoppers Say: "I found the claims to be true. I normally can go about 4 days between hair washes. I was easily able to go a week with this dry shampoo. My hair also felt smooth and it was shiny."
Keys Soulcare Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum
Unlock your skin's potential with this serum from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare. Whether you're looking to minimize fine lines, improve elasticity, or enhance overall skin texture, this multi-benefit serum delivers transformative results.
Shoppers Say: "Wanna feel instantly younger? Get this serum! The quality is top notch and its benefits and the effect on the skin is amazing!!!"
