I Tried 83 Beauty Products This Month. These 15 Are Worth Your Money: Milk Makeup, Glossier, and More

As an E! Shopping Editor, I had the pleasure (and sometimes the frustration) of trying 83 new beauty products this month. While some ended up in the trash for causing breakouts or greasy hair, there were 15 standout products that I can't wait to share with you.

Number one on my list is the Glossier Body Hero Daily Body Wash, with a transformative oil-to-foam formula that left my skin feeling silky smooth. Another favorite is the innovative primer from Milk Makeup, which applies as a foam for a unique and flawless finish. And let's not forget the array of TikTok favorites, from acne-fighting solutions to hair detanglers and skin-firming treatments. In my opinion, these new beauty products are worth every penny.