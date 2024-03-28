Riley Strain Case: Family Orders Second Autopsy After Discovery

Watch : Riley Strain's Death Appears "Accidental," Police Say

Riley Strain's family continues their search for answers.

After a preliminary autopsy confirmed that the 22-year-old's death continues to appear "accidental" with no trauma related to foul play, Strain's family has reportedly ordered a second autopsy to be done.

"The family did have a second autopsy actually in Tennessee, following the national autopsy, from a private individual company that does that," family friend Chris Dingman told News Nation. "The original autopsy come out just like theirs did with you know, no obvious signs of trauma, as in weapons, guns or knives or etc. But they were able to do a little bit more testing on specific items."

He added of the original autopsy, "One thing that threw the family for a loop was the coroner going on record with a news person in Nashville stating about the lack of water in his lungs. It raises more questions, you know, I'm not a crime drama person by no means but usually water in the lungs means that you know, they were alive when they went into the water."

Additionally, Dingman also referenced a police report which stated Strain was found without his shoes, pants or wallet. He noted Strain's family hopes to get more answers following a toxicology report.