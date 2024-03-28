Riley Strain Case: Family Orders Second Autopsy After Discovery

Riley Strain's family continues their search for answers.
After a preliminary autopsy confirmed that the 22-year-old's death continues to appear "accidental" with no trauma related to foul play, Strain's family has reportedly ordered a second autopsy to be done.
"The family did have a second autopsy actually in Tennessee, following the national autopsy, from a private individual company that does that," family friend Chris Dingman told News Nation. "The original autopsy come out just like theirs did with you know, no obvious signs of trauma, as in weapons, guns or knives or etc. But they were able to do a little bit more testing on specific items."
He added of the original autopsy, "One thing that threw the family for a loop was the coroner going on record with a news person in Nashville stating about the lack of water in his lungs. It raises more questions, you know, I'm not a crime drama person by no means but usually water in the lungs means that you know, they were alive when they went into the water."
Additionally, Dingman also referenced a police report which stated Strain was found without his shoes, pants or wallet. He noted Strain's family hopes to get more answers following a toxicology report.
The University of Missouri student's body was found on March 22 in Nashville's Cumberland River, two weeks after he was first reported missing following a night out with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers, according to the Metro Nashville Police department.
During the search for Strain, the only physical evidence police located was his bank card prior to the discovery of his body, as previously shared by police on the department's X account. Metro Nashville police shared it was a tip off that helped them locate Strain's remains.
"At around 7:28 a.m., we got a call from a worker on 61st avenue at a company that is near the Cumberland river," an officer shared in a March 22 press conference, "that had been searching for anything that would pop up on the river—especially Riley Strain if he would surface here. As they were removing an object from the river, they noticed what appeared to be Riley Strain pop up."
After Strain was confirmed dead, his mother Michelle Whiteid shared a message to supporters.
"I just ask that you mommas out there, hug your babies tight tonight please," she said during a press conference hours after Strain's body was recovered. "Please for me, just hug your babies tight tonight. And again, thank you, thank you for sharing our story."
For his part, Strain's stepfather Chris Whiteid reflected on the heartbreaking search.
"It's been an emotional roller coaster," he told reporters. "We're quite thankful for everything that you've done for our family, the grace that you've given us, it means a lot, more than you'll ever know. We have learned through his ordeal that everybody has brought all the good to us. We've had a little bad, you're gonna have that, but it has given us faith in people that sometimes gets clouded by what we're constantly hearing."
