Upgrade Your Meals with These Tasty Celebrity Cookbooks, from Tiffani Thiessen to Kristin Cavallari

When you're cooking, it's so easy to find every recipe you'll need on the Internet. But, I'm always annoyed at the ads, endless blocks of text, and having to open and reopen my phone, laptop, or tablet when I have to progress to the next step. Which is why there is something so satisfying about a cookbook. Not only does it stay open and allow you to see the entire recipe at a glance, it also allows you to write notes or comments next to particular recipes. If you feel the same, I've rounded up a list of cookbooks written by your favorite celebrities – from Gwenyth Paltrow to Snoop Dogg.

Take a peek into the lives (and kitchens) of Hollywood's biggest stars as they share their tastiest recipes for food and drinks, as well as cleanses and entertaining tips and tricks. So, plan your next star-studded dinner party and read up on some foodie favs below. Bon appétit!