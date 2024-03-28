Upgrade Your Meals with These Tasty Celebrity Cookbooks, from Tiffani Thiessen to Kristin Cavallari

Forget about the juicy, tell-all memoirs. Today, Hollywood's biggest stars are all about the delicious cookbooks.

When you're cooking, it's so easy to find every recipe you'll need on the Internet. But, I'm always annoyed at the ads, endless blocks of text, and having to open and reopen my phone, laptop, or tablet when I have to progress to the next step. Which is why there is something so satisfying about a cookbook. Not only does it stay open and allow you to see the entire recipe at a glance, it also allows you to write notes or comments next to particular recipes. If you feel the same, I've rounded up a list of cookbooks written by your favorite celebrities – from Gwenyth Paltrow to Snoop Dogg

Take a peek into the lives (and kitchens) of Hollywood's biggest stars as they share their tastiest recipes for food and drinks, as well as cleanses and entertaining tips and tricks. So, plan your next star-studded dinner party and read up on some foodie favs below. Bon appétit!

Shop the Best Celebrity Cookbooks

True Roots By Kristin Cavallari

The mother-of-three and fashion designer is ready to share 100 recipes free of gluten, dairy and refined sugar in her cookbook.

Rocco's Healthy + Delicious by Rocco DiSpirito

The award-winning celebrity chef's book features more than 200 (mostly) plant-based recipes for cooks of all levels. Avaiable for free with Kindle Unlimited.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

For years, the supermodel has been collecting, cooking, and Instagramming her favorite recipes, and here they are: from breakfast all day to John Legend's famous fried chicken with spicy honey butter to her mom's Thai classics.

From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen by Snoop Dogg

Complete with soul food recipes, peeks inside Snoop Dogg's pantry, and more, From Crook to Cook is perfect for foodies and Snoop fans alike.

It's All Good by Gwyneth Paltrow

The Oscar winner and GOOP goddess shares recipes for the foods she eats when she wants to lose weight, look good and feel more energetic. And, to give you a little extra, we included a link to her most recent cookbook, The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal which includes recipes plus 6 doctor-approved cleanses. Both are available on Amazon.

Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering by Joanna Gaines

With a near-perfect 4.9 star rating from over 28,000 Amazon reviewers, Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table, Volume 2 is beloved by fans for its clear, tasty recipes and beautiful layout and design. If you want to stock up on Volumes 1 and 3, they're all available on Amazon.

The Tucci Table: Cooking With Family and Friends

Stanley Tucci can do it all: gorgeous cookware, acting, cooking, and more. Experience it all in his family-focused cookbook, that combines his traditional Italian roots with tastings from his British wife, Felicity Blunt.

Back to the Kitchen by Freddie Prinze Jr.

In this family-focused cookbook, Freddie teaches fans to cook his mainstays, the recipes that he makes on even the busiest weeknights, as well as more luxurious date night meals.

Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits by Reese Witherspoon

More than just a cookbook, Reese Witherspoon's Whiskey in a Teacup includes stories and a glimpse into Southern hospitality, charm, and traditions.

The Seasoned Life by Ayesha Curry

In The Seasoned Life, Ayesha shares 100 of her favorite recipes and invites readers into the home she has made with her two daughters and her husband Stephen Curry.

Gordon Ramsay Quick and Delicious: 100 Recipes to Cook in 30 Minutes or Less

If you're cooking on a deadline, Gordon Ramsay's got you covered. His cookbook includes 100 recipes that you can cook in 30 minutes or less, and they're not only fast, they're also delicious.

Recipes for the Good Life by Patti LaBelle

Miss Patti is back, as fierce as ever, sharing more than 100 new recipes that will have your mouth watering and your guests begging for seconds.

Antoni In The Kitchen by Antoni Porowski

Simple, yet unique, everyone's favorite food and wine expert from Queer Eye brings you recipes that are often composed of fewer than five ingredients

Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers by Tiffani Thiessen

Elevate your leftovers with Tiffani Thiessen's cookbook that takes advantage of the foods that are already sitting in your fridge. It's great for stretching your budget and whipping up something fast for kids.

Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration by David Burtka

Make your next dinner party shine with chef, actor, and entertaining authority David Burtka's party-focused cookbook. Whatever your budget, there's tips, tricks, and recipes for intimate gatherings to all-out blasts.

The Gourmet Dad by Dean McDermott

The former Chopped Canada host and busy dad shares recipes perfect for kids and adults alike.

