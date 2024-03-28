Candace Cameron Bure Details Her Battle With Depression

Candace Cameron Bure is reflecting on her mental health journey.
The Full House alum opened up about her battle with depression and reflected on the stigma people who struggle with it often face.
"It feels so shameful and it feels so lonely," Candace said on her Candace Cameron Bure Podcast March 26. "I don't like feeling those feelings. Truthfully, I haven't in a while, which has been amazing and such a blessing."
Although the 47-year-old knows navigating depression isn't shameful, she struggled with it nonetheless.
"It's very difficult to speak out about it, even to your most trusted people," Candace explained. "At least for me, I feel like I should be strong enough to overcome that and then it feels so weak."
"I'll also say that there are a lot of people who feel that it's weak and will verbalize it," she continued. "So then, it's just this immediate shame that you're like, ‘Oh, well if I struggle with this, then I'm a weak person.'"
And at the same time, Candace emphasized that she didn't choose to feel this way.
"I can try with all my might to get out of this and I can't pull myself out of the pit," she noted. "But it's hard to extend the arm and go 'Help me.'"
But this isn't the first time the Fuller House star detailed her battle with depression. In fact, she previously shared that exercising is a major coping skill for her.
"I not only juggle my family but also work in a lot of different capacities," she told The Salvation Army Midland Division in September 2021. "It can get really difficult. I need to keep my mental health clear. Just sweating that out and all those endorphins really help me a lot."
