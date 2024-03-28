Candace Cameron Bure Details Her Battle With Depression

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Shares How She Overcame “Severe Depression and Panic Attacks”

Candace Cameron Bure is reflecting on her mental health journey.

The Full House alum opened up about her battle with depression and reflected on the stigma people who struggle with it often face.

"It feels so shameful and it feels so lonely," Candace said on her Candace Cameron Bure Podcast March 26. "I don't like feeling those feelings. Truthfully, I haven't in a while, which has been amazing and such a blessing."

Although the 47-year-old knows navigating depression isn't shameful, she struggled with it nonetheless.

"It's very difficult to speak out about it, even to your most trusted people," Candace explained. "At least for me, I feel like I should be strong enough to overcome that and then it feels so weak."

"I'll also say that there are a lot of people who feel that it's weak and will verbalize it," she continued. "So then, it's just this immediate shame that you're like, ‘Oh, well if I struggle with this, then I'm a weak person.'"