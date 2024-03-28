King Charles III Shares His "Great Sadness" After Missing Royal Event

Watch : King Charles III "Frustrated" By Speed of Cancer Recovery, Says His Nephew

King Charles III is taking a moment to give thanks.

In a pre-recorded message played at the Royal Maundy Service on March 28, the monarch—who was recently diagnosed with cancer—expressed his "great sadness" that he was not at the event but took a moment to express his appreciation for those who work to help others.

"In this country, we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare," the king said, per a recording shared by NBC News. "But over and above these organizations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those that extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need."

While Charles, 75, did not attend the service in-person amid his cancer battle, his wife Queen Camilla went in his place. During the event, she distributed coins known as Maundy Money to 150 men and women who His Majesty said are "wonderful examples of such kindness, of going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities."