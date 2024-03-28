King Charles III Shares His "Great Sadness" After Missing Royal Event

King Charles III—who is battling cancer—reflected on the benefit of friendship, "especially in a time of need,” in a message played at the Royal Maundy Service March 28.

King Charles III is taking a moment to give thanks. 

In a pre-recorded message played at the Royal Maundy Service on March 28, the monarch—who was recently diagnosed with cancer—expressed his "great sadness" that he was not at the event but took a moment to express his appreciation for those who work to help others.

"In this country, we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare," the king said, per a recording shared by NBC News. "But over and above these organizations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those that extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need." 

While Charles, 75, did not attend the service in-person amid his cancer battle, his wife Queen Camilla went in his place. During the event, she distributed coins known as Maundy Money to 150 men and women who His Majesty said are "wonderful examples of such kindness, of going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities."

"This act of worship here in Worcester Cathedral reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the coronation service: to follow Christ's example not to be served but to serve," Charles, whose coronation took place last May, continued. "That I have always tried to do and continue to do with my whole heart. It is my special prayer today that our Lord's example of serving one another might continue to inspire us and to strengthen all our communities."

Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Even though the king was not at this gathering, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that he and the queen will attend at Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on March 31.

The Palace previously noted that doctors advised Charles to postpone his public-facing duties amid his cancer treatment—with his diagnosis being announced in February

And he isn't the only one in the royal family to give an update on his health. In January, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York shared she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma—a form of skin cancer—months after she was treated for breast cancer. In addition, Kate Middleton informed the public last week that she was diagnosed with cancer following her abdominal surgery in January and that she's undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

After the Princess of Wales shared the news, the king noted his support—with a Palace spokesperson noting to NBC News he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" and has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks." 

As the spokesperson added, Both Their Majesties "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

