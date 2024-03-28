Sean "Diddy" Combs' Alleged Drug "Mule" Arrested at Airport Amid Home Raids

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs Investigation: What Authorities Found in Home Raids

New details are emerging in the Sean "Diddy" Combs' investigation.

On March 25, the same day two of the rap mogul's homes were raided by federal agents, Brendan Paul, 25, was detained at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport for allegedly carrying cocaine and marijuana-laced candy, according to a police report obtained by NBC News. The man is an associate of Combs', a law enforcement source familiar with the matter confirmed to the organization.

In a recent civil lawsuit filed against Diddy, Paul—a former member of the Syracuse University basketball team—is alleged to be his drugs and guns "mule."

According to court records obtained by E! News, Paul has since been released on bail and faces charges of possessing cocaine and a controlled substance.

"We do not plan on trying this case in the media," his attorney, Brian Bieber, told NBC News March 27, "all issues will be dealt with in court."

A hearing has been set for April 24, court records show.