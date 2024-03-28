This is Urban Outfitters' Best Extra 40% Off Sale Yet: $3 Cardigans, $18 Hoodies & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I've shopped at Urban Outfitters since I was in middle school (granted, there was a whole lot more window shopping involved back then). Throughout the years, one thing I've noticed about the brand is that it always stays on top of all the popular fashion trends, from coquette-core & ballet-core to coastal cowgirl, urban aunt, eclectic grandpa & more. But, as much as I hold the brand dear to my heart, I have to be honest: Usually, the prices lean on the higher side of the scale and would make my piggy bank shed tears if I actually converted my wishlist to cart items. Luckily, the store blesses us from time to time with its signature Extra 40% off sale, and each time this happens, I make sure to scroll through every item to find the best picks.
Today happens to be one of those days, and as an avid Urban Outfitters sale shopper, this wasn't my first rodeo. I went through the regular drill of looking through all the 2,000+ items, ranging from women's & men's clothing to beauty, home, and lifestyle. I expected my search to yield the regular finds — a few tees, maybe a sweatshirt, and a hidden gem pair of shoes if I'm lucky. But, imagine my surprise when I found myself constantly adding items to my cart, items that I honestly would have bought at the original sale price. From on-trend racer jackets, ballet flats & Western belts to elevated tops & rompers, I'm genuinely not exaggerating when I say this just might be Urban Outfitters' best sale-on-sale yet.
I've rounded up the 20 best finds that you'll want to run to your cart with. Hurry, because they're selling fast!
UO Jordan Faux Leather Racer Moto Jacket
Racing-inspired fashion is having a moment right now, and this faux leather cropped version will add the perfect edgy touch to your 'fit. It's styled with details like a collarless neckline, front zip closure, adjustable belt at the hem, and zipper hardware at the cuffs.
Kimchi Blue Ballet Mini Skirt
Balletcore is one of the defining fashion trends of 2024, and we're obsessed with this wrap mini skirt. It's cut in a classic A-line silhouette complete with layered detailing at the hem and an adjustable side tie.
BDG Perfect Baby Ribbed Tee
Now that the weather's getting warmer, it's time to start stocking up on basic tees and tanks. This popular baby ribbed tee is a versatile closet staple you'll reach for regularly (which makes it a great idea to stock up in all three colors right now!).
UO Clip Dot Smocked Long Sleeve Romper
This boho-chic romper is available in three colors, and it's the perfect "throw on and go" outfit for spring and summer. It's designed with a fitted smocked bodice, and it's cut in a square neckline with a ruched bust and puffy long sleeves. The comfy & flowy shorts are just the cherry on top!
Kimchi Blue Orpheus Sheer Lace Tank Top
Punk meets ballet with this daring yet delicate sheer lace tank top. It's styled with a crew neckline and open-back with adjustable ties, and it's a chic layering piece that's sure to have all eyes on you — can we make it any more obvious (how much you'll love this top)?
BC Footwear Somebody New Ballet Flat
Similarly, ballet flats are another spring trend we're on board with, and it was total love at first sight when we came across these satin ones. The vivid pattern accented with intricate embroidery and a shimmery elastic strap come together for a fashion-forward take on the trend that will have everyone asking where you got these.
Out From Under BouncePlush Chloe Button-Up Top
Found: the perfect lounge top that will keep you cozy without overheating during spring. It features a slightly cropped drapey silhouette with a slouchy drop-shoulder and delicate button placket for a fit that's as flattering as it is comfy. Plus, it comes in nine different colors.
Kimchi Blue Carlene Satin Drop Waist Mini Skirt
How pretty is this satin mini skirt? It's designed with a drop-waist silhouette with layered detailing, and it's finished off with a darling mini tie at the hem.
Large Round Leather Western Belt
Embrace your inner coastal cowgirl with this Western-inspired belt. It features an embossed metal buckle that's the perfect statement piece for your OOTD, and it also comes in black.
BDG Bonfire Full Zip Lightweight Hoodie Sweatshirt
Whenever Urban Outfitters has a sale-on-sale, I love going through the men's section for graphic tees & hoodies, and most of the time, I'll find an absolute hidden gem like this BDG sweatshirt that was originally $59 but is currently only $18. Also available in tan, this lightweight zip-up hoodie is effortlessly cool and perfect for layering.
Camille Knit Shrug Cardigan
OK, first off, can we talk about the absolute steal this less-than-$3 cardigan is? It's a chic, lightweight layering piece that's cut in an ultra-cropped silhouette and finished off with a darling tie closure. It also comes in purple and green.
BDG Willow Thermal Long Sleeve Tee
This long-sleeve tee is an elevated wardrobe essential that's sure to please both you & your wallet. Available in six colors/patterns, the shirt hits around the waist in a slim-fitting cut and topped with a boat neckline for an ultra-flattering silhouette.
Sabrina Makeup Organizer
Cute and practical, this $15 makeup organizer features divided compartments for storing all your beauty essentials. The polished, sloping metal structure is complemented by glass panes and a mirrored base that's très chic.
Layla Iridescent Desktop Organizer
Speaking of which, this acrylic desktop organizer is another must-have home essential that's as aesthetic as it is functional. It features a tiered silhouette with two back compartments and a front ledge that can be used to store different writing tools, stationary, or beauty tools & palettes. The statement base is detailed with aurora colors that change colors based on how the light hits it.
Upholstered Bamboo Storage Bench
'Tis the season of spring cleaning, and this bamboo bench is the perfect storage solution for all your miscellaneous items and shoes. The bench seat lifts up to reveal a hidden compartment, and it's equipped with side handles and slatted base compartments you can use to hold shoes, books & more.
Christie Triangle Storage Shelf
This triangle storage shelf is another Pinterest-worthy piece of home decor that perfectly blends form and function. It's designed with four gradating tiers that are great for storing and displaying your favorite things, from books to record players to plants & more.
Disco Ball Bottle Opener
Realistically, do you need a disco ball bottle opener? Maybe not. But, will owning a disco ball bottle opener bring more joy to your life? Absolutely. Plus, it'll earn infinite compliments from your friends, Little Miss Life of the Party.
Out From Under Sweet Dreams Long Sleeve Top
If you're in your coquette era this spring, this darling long sleeve top needs to be in your wardrobe. Cropped above the waist with a scooped neckline, it features a woven bow detail and lettuce edging throughout.
Ed Hardy Balloon Pant
These Ed Hardy pants are for all my streetwear fans & Y2K girlies out there. Also available in white, the pants feature a wide-leg cut and elasticated hems, along with cool graphics and cargo pockets.
Vans Sk8-Hi Plaid Sneaker
Keep it cool and casual with these Vans sneakers, which are cut in the classic lace-up Vans high top silhouette and detailed with chic plaid for an elevated look. Did we mention that they're just $36 right now (as opposed to the original $85)? And, at the time this is published, all sizes are still in stock? Run, run, run!
