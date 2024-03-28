This is Urban Outfitters' Best Extra 40% Off Sale Yet: $3 Cardigans, $18 Hoodies & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I've shopped at Urban Outfitters since I was in middle school (granted, there was a whole lot more window shopping involved back then). Throughout the years, one thing I've noticed about the brand is that it always stays on top of all the popular fashion trends, from coquette-core & ballet-core to coastal cowgirl, urban aunt, eclectic grandpa & more. But, as much as I hold the brand dear to my heart, I have to be honest: Usually, the prices lean on the higher side of the scale and would make my piggy bank shed tears if I actually converted my wishlist to cart items. Luckily, the store blesses us from time to time with its signature Extra 40% off sale, and each time this happens, I make sure to scroll through every item to find the best picks.

Today happens to be one of those days, and as an avid Urban Outfitters sale shopper, this wasn't my first rodeo. I went through the regular drill of looking through all the 2,000+ items, ranging from women's & men's clothing to beauty, home, and lifestyle. I expected my search to yield the regular finds — a few tees, maybe a sweatshirt, and a hidden gem pair of shoes if I'm lucky. But, imagine my surprise when I found myself constantly adding items to my cart, items that I honestly would have bought at the original sale price. From on-trend racer jackets, ballet flats & Western belts to elevated tops & rompers, I'm genuinely not exaggerating when I say this just might be Urban Outfitters' best sale-on-sale yet.

I've rounded up the 20 best finds that you'll want to run to your cart with. Hurry, because they're selling fast!