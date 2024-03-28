Love Is Blind's Brittany Mills Reveals the Contestant She Dated Aside From Kenneth Gorham

Watch : Love Is Blind’s Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham Share Cryptic Video Together Ahead of Reunion

The Love is Blind tea continues to be piping.

Weeks after the sixth season of the Netflix reality show came to a close, Brittany Mills revealed more details about her journey leading up her engagement to Kenneth Gorham. As it turns out, there was another man vying for her heart: Jimmy Presnell. (Yes, of Jimmy and Chelsea Blackwell fame. Or Jimmy and Jessica Vestal, if you will.)

"I was actually dating somebody else," Brittany confessed during the March 27 episode of the De-Influencing podcast. "And it didn't get shown because he was in a lot of drama. And poor Kenneth, like I had him on the edge of his seat."

And when Jimmy's name was quickly thrown out as the mystery man, Brittany confirmed his identity, adding, "He's just really smooth with his words."

So what was it that ultimately turned the tide in the school principal's favor?

"I was like, 'He is so God-fearing. Brittany, that is what you need,'" she explained. "And Jimmy and I talked about it he was like, 'Honestly, I would kind of like need you to like lead me that way.'"