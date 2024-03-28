Love Is Blind's Brittany Mills Reveals the Contestant She Dated Aside From Kenneth Gorham

The Love is Blind tea continues to be piping.
Weeks after the sixth season of the Netflix reality show came to a close, Brittany Mills revealed more details about her journey leading up her engagement to Kenneth Gorham. As it turns out, there was another man vying for her heart: Jimmy Presnell. (Yes, of Jimmy and Chelsea Blackwell fame. Or Jimmy and Jessica Vestal, if you will.)
"I was actually dating somebody else," Brittany confessed during the March 27 episode of the De-Influencing podcast. "And it didn't get shown because he was in a lot of drama. And poor Kenneth, like I had him on the edge of his seat."
And when Jimmy's name was quickly thrown out as the mystery man, Brittany confirmed his identity, adding, "He's just really smooth with his words."
So what was it that ultimately turned the tide in the school principal's favor?
"I was like, 'He is so God-fearing. Brittany, that is what you need,'" she explained. "And Jimmy and I talked about it he was like, 'Honestly, I would kind of like need you to like lead me that way.'"
She continued, "And while that is okay, like this is not speaking down on him or like that he is not worthy for another—I don't have, I'll just use the word time, or you know, whatever, to be confident in that and be like, 'Okay, I'll do that too.'"
While Brittany and Kenneth got engaged in the pods and traveled to Punta Cana together, their relationship came to an end shortly after returning home to Charlotte, North Carolina, leaving four other couples potentially headed for the altar: Chelsea and Jimmy, Clay Gravesande and AD Smith, Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre and Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski.
But, it wasn't all wedding bells for the remaining cast members. To see how their stories played out—and where other Love is Blind favorites are today—keep reading.