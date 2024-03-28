Cecily Strong Is Engaged—And Her Proposal Story Is Worthy of a Saturday Night Live Sketch

Live! From New York, Cecily Strong has a heartwarming announcement.
The Saturday Night Live alum shared she's engaged to her longtime partner—a man she's previously referred to as Jack and maintains a low profile—after three years of dating.
"I got engaged," she told Seth Meyers on the March 27 episode of Late Night, before joking: "You always said, ‘No one will ever love you, and you will never get married,' you were wrong!"
And while the 40-year-old's fiancé officially popped the question in December, Cecily definitely saw it coming.
"It was not a surprise, but I am kind of a detective," she added. "We talked about getting married and then one day he was like, ‘I'm so inundated with emails and texts, look at this,' and he showed me his phone, and the first text was from a friend that said ‘How did it go ring emoji.'"
Cecily continued, "And then I was like, ‘Oh no, should I?' and he went, ‘Did you see that?' and I was like, ‘I could try very hard to lie' But—so then I knew."
And since the Schmigadoon! star found out that her partner was planning to propose, she thought she'd let him pick when he would officially ask her.
"I was like, ‘Whenever you want to do it, that'll be the surprise,'" she explained. "And then I had kind of a rough night in December, and I was like, ‘Can I just wear the damn ring now?' So that's how we got engaged."
In addition to the surprise being ruined, Cecily and her partner faced another mishap amid their engagement.
"I don't know my ring size, I wear like every size ring," she divulged. "So he took one of those, and it was five sizes too big–I was wearing it on my index finger for a long time, not as a statement, it just would've fallen off."
Despite the hiccups the couple faced for their proposal, and Jack's private identity, Cecily has been open about their love story in the past. In fact, she previously posited that her fiancé was a gift from her late cousin Owen Strong, who died in 2020 from brain cancer.
"At first I thought it was so difficult to meet someone right as I was losing someone I loved so much," Cecily wrote for Vulture in 2020. "I knew he'd have to be patient with me. He'd have to let me grieve. I say, ‘I think you were a gift to me from Owen.' And I like thinking of it that way."
