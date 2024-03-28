Cecily Strong Is Engaged—And Her Proposal Story Is Worthy of a Saturday Night Live Sketch

Watch : Find Out WHO Could Take Over For Lorne Michaels at Saturday Night Live

Live! From New York, Cecily Strong has a heartwarming announcement.

The Saturday Night Live alum shared she's engaged to her longtime partner—a man she's previously referred to as Jack and maintains a low profile—after three years of dating.

"I got engaged," she told Seth Meyers on the March 27 episode of Late Night, before joking: "You always said, ‘No one will ever love you, and you will never get married,' you were wrong!"

And while the 40-year-old's fiancé officially popped the question in December, Cecily definitely saw it coming.

"It was not a surprise, but I am kind of a detective," she added. "We talked about getting married and then one day he was like, ‘I'm so inundated with emails and texts, look at this,' and he showed me his phone, and the first text was from a friend that said ‘How did it go ring emoji.'"

Cecily continued, "And then I was like, ‘Oh no, should I?' and he went, ‘Did you see that?' and I was like, ‘I could try very hard to lie' But—so then I knew."