Elizabeth Chambers Addresses Armie Hammer Scandal in Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise Trailer

Watch : Elizabeth Chambers Addresses Armie Hammer Scandal in 'Grand Cayman' Trailer (Exclusive)

Elizabeth Chambers isn't going to bury her head in the sand.

The BIRD Bakery founder addresses her split from Armie Hammer in the new trailer for her show Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise.

"Grand Cayman has been a sanctuary for me," she said in the teaser shared exclusively with E! News March 28. "I moved here with my husband and children three years ago but things have changed since then."

The trailer comes nine months after Chambers and Hammer—who share kids Harper, 9, and Ford, 7—settled their divorce. The TV host and the Call Me By Your Name alum announced their breakup in 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

The following year, Hammer was accused of raping a woman in 2017. He denied the allegation—with his attorney telling E! News the actor maintains any sexual interactions were "completely consensual."

In 2023, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office noted it was not charging Hammer with sexual assault after its investigation—stating "there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime" and that they were "unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."