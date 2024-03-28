Elizabeth Chambers Addresses Armie Hammer Scandal in Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise Trailer

Elizabeth Chambers isn't going to bury her head in the sand.
The BIRD Bakery founder addresses her split from Armie Hammer in the new trailer for her show Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise.
"Grand Cayman has been a sanctuary for me," she said in the teaser shared exclusively with E! News March 28. "I moved here with my husband and children three years ago but things have changed since then."
The trailer comes nine months after Chambers and Hammer—who share kids Harper, 9, and Ford, 7—settled their divorce. The TV host and the Call Me By Your Name alum announced their breakup in 2020 after 10 years of marriage.
The following year, Hammer was accused of raping a woman in 2017. He denied the allegation—with his attorney telling E! News the actor maintains any sexual interactions were "completely consensual."
In 2023, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office noted it was not charging Hammer with sexual assault after its investigation—stating "there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime" and that they were "unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."
Now, following her divorce from Hammer, Chambers is hoping to move forward.
"A lot of the trauma that I've experienced in the past two years is behind me," she continued in the trailer. "I went through a very public divorce. It was riddled with scandal."
At one point in the trailer, she's confronted by one of her castmates—with Courtney McTaggart telling Chambers, "You're accusing me of sleeping with your ex-husband."
Later on in the clip, McTaggart tells the camera, "No one is saying Armie Hammer is a saint, but there could be a lot more to the story than people know."
And Chambers expressed her frustration over her ex continuing to be brought up.
"I hate this," she said in a confessional. "Why are we making it about Armie?"
Chambers and McTaggart star in Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise along with Selita Ebanks, Craig Jervis, Julian Foster, Aaron Bernardo, Cass Lacelle, Victoria Jurkowski, Chelsea Flynn, Teri Bilewitch, Trevor Coleman, Dillon Claassens and Connor Bunney.
Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise premieres on Freeform April 9.