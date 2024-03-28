Rebel Wilson Shares She Lost Her Virginity at Age 35

Watch : Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Are ENGAGED

Rebel Wilson knows life has no timeline.

In fact, the Pitch Perfect star dedicates part of her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising to losing her virginity at the age of 35—a story she hopes acts as an encouraging message to certain readers.

"People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature," she told People in an interview published March 27. "And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."

The 44-year-old also noted how she used to avoid the topic when she was younger because she felt embarrassed.

"There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23,'" she remembered. "Just to really avoid the questions."

And though Rebel labels herself a "late bloomer," she also reflected on the ways her journey surrounding her sexuality may have been different if she'd been born years later.