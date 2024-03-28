Rebel Wilson Shares She Lost Her Virginity at Age 35

Rebel Wilson knows life has no timeline.
In fact, the Pitch Perfect star dedicates part of her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising to losing her virginity at the age of 35—a story she hopes acts as an encouraging message to certain readers.
"People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature," she told People in an interview published March 27. "And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."
The 44-year-old also noted how she used to avoid the topic when she was younger because she felt embarrassed.
"There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23,'" she remembered. "Just to really avoid the questions."
And though Rebel labels herself a "late bloomer," she also reflected on the ways her journey surrounding her sexuality may have been different if she'd been born years later.
"It's absolutely incredible, if I had been born 20 years later, I probably would've explored my sexuality more," she said. "I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing. And so I started opening myself up probably more after my father's death and realizing even though I'd seen marriage as a terrible thing, I started opening myself up to that."
The Bridesmaids star—who got engaged to Ramona Agruma in 2023—added, "Then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and I just think it's a sign of where society kind of was."
Today, she and Ramona share 16-month-old daughter Royce, who Rebel welcomed via surrogate in November 2022—further testament to the fact that sometimes, life's timeline aligns perfectly.
"Ramona is so loving and thoughtful, and she's just such a good partner," Rebel told E! News in June. "It's weird. It's kind of like she came into my life at the exact right time, and then the surrogate getting pregnant and Ramona was really into that. So, it was kind of awesome. It just kind of came together at the right moment."