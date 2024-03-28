Avril Lavigne, Katy Perry, Meryl Streep and More Stars Appearing at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Watch : Avril Lavigne & Tyga SPLIT After 3 Months of Dating

It's not complicated: Avril Lavigne, Katy Perry and more musicians are ready to roar at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

In addition to the two pop icons, singers Jennifer Hudson, Meghan Trainor, Peso Pluma, Stevie Wonder, T-Pain and Latto will attend the show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1, iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced March 28.

And it's not just musical artists stepping out for the ceremony: Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jared Leto will make special appearances, as will Dahmer's Niecy Nash-Betts and Dance Moms' JoJo Siwa.

But who will walk away with trophies? For starters, Green Day and TLC are being recognized with the iHeartRadio Landmark Awards and will also take the stage for nostalgic performances. And prepare to say "yee-haw" when Beyoncé is honored with the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

Also nominated for their gutsy new music at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards are Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Miley Cyrus and more chart-toppers.