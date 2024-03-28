Avril Lavigne, Katy Perry, Meryl Streep and More Stars Appearing at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jared Leto will make appearances at the iHeartRadio Music Awards April 1, along with singers Avril Lavigne, Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson and more.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 28, 2024 1:00 PMTags
MusicAwards 2024Avril LavigneKaty PerryCelebrities
Watch: Avril Lavigne & Tyga SPLIT After 3 Months of Dating

It's not complicated: Avril Lavigne, Katy Perry and more musicians are ready to roar at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. 

In addition to the two pop icons, singers Jennifer Hudson, Meghan Trainor, Peso Pluma, Stevie WonderT-Pain and Latto will attend the show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1, iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced March 28.

And it's not just musical artists stepping out for the ceremony: Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jared Leto will make special appearances, as will Dahmer's Niecy Nash-Betts and Dance Moms' JoJo Siwa.

But who will walk away with trophies? For starters, Green Day and TLC are being recognized with the iHeartRadio Landmark Awards and will also take the stage for nostalgic performances. And prepare to say "yee-haw" when Beyoncé is honored with the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

Also nominated for their gutsy new music at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards are Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Miley Cyrus and more chart-toppers. 

photos
iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango 2022: Star Sightings

The whole event will be emceed by rapper Ludacris, who said in a statement that he is looking forward to "sharing the stage with some of the best in music."

He added, "It will be an amazing night celebrating fan-favorite artists with special performances that fans won't want to miss."

Disney/Art Streiber

Trending Stories

1

Abby & Brittany: Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Is Married

2

What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Home

3

Aubrey O’ Day Weighs In on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Homes Being Raided

To see all the stars who wowed on the red carpet last year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, read on.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrishell Stause & G Flip

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Latto

In Rick Owens from FWRD

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Becky G

In Julien Macdonald

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Doja Cat

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Heidi Klum

In Julien Macdonald

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

H.E.R.

In David Koma

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pink

In Robert Wun

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Coco Jones

In PatBo

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Big Time Rush

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jordan Davis & Kristen O'Connor

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Emma Slater

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Cole Swindell & Courtney Little

Courtney in Retrofete

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

In Cult Gaia

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madison Beer

In Paco Rabanne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers

In Rodarte

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Lenny Kravitz

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chanel West Coast

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

Hannah in Miss Circle; Dylan in YSL

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Harry Jowsey & Georgia Hassarati

Harry in Dior 

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Lindsay Hubbard

In Balmain 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carl Radke

In Amiri

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ice Spice

photos
View More Photos From iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Abby & Brittany: Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Is Married

2

What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Home

3

Aubrey O’ Day Weighs In on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Homes Being Raided

4

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Is Divorcing Husband Jeff

5

Ruby Franke’s Husband Kevin Details Her Involvement in "Cult" Religion