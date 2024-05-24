NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Sofia Richie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Elliot Grainge

After announcing her pregnancy back in January, Sofia Richie welcomed her first child—a baby girl—with husband Elliot Grainge. Find out her name.

By Leah Degrazia May 24, 2024 5:20 PMTags
Watch: Sofia Richie Screams During Adorable Gender Reveal Video: Watch!

Sofia Richie's life just got richer. 

The 25-year-old just welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Eloise Samantha Grainge, with husband Elliot Grainge on May 20, she confirmed on social media.

Alongside a sweet photo of the couple's newborn feet, in addition to their baby's name and date of birth, Sophia simply wrote, "Best day of my life."

Sofia—who tied the knot with the music exec in April 2023—announced in January that she was expecting a baby girl with a maternity photo shoot in Vogue

"She's growing pretty fast," she told the publication in an interview published Jan. 25, while posting a series of snapshots that showed off her baby bump. 

And that's not the only detail the model—daughter to Lionel Richie and ex-wife Diane Alexander—shared about her pregnancy at the time. She also reflected on all the changes she had experienced since becoming an expectant mother. 

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," Sofia explained. "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

photos
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Wedding Album

As for finding out they'd be having a daughter? Sofia couldn't have been more excited during her and Elliot's backyard sex reveal, which she shared with fans on TikTok. In fact, in the Jan. 28 clip, the Nudestix beauty director screamed with joy and clapped enthusiastically when the record label founder, 30, fired a cannon that released pink confetti. 

Captioning the video, Sofia quipped, "Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream."  

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

And Sofia's parents, as well as Elliot's dad and stepmom—Lucian Grainge and Caroline Grainge—were equally as thrilled about the news. 

"We went to Elliot's parents, who live about five minutes away from us," Sofia recalled to Vogue. "I think I had a box—I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box—and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week."

When Sofia finally opened the present, it was a welcome surprise. "Everyone was like 'Ooooh Hermes!' But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]," she continued. "That's how we told all of our parents."

Sofia and Elliot first sparked dating rumors in the spring of 2021, though the couple—whose dads are longtime friends—have known each other since they were kids. The following year the love birds announced their engagement and eventually went on to document their star-studded April 2023 wedding ceremony in the South of France for Vogue

Sofia—who wore three custom Chanel dresses for the occasion—shared much of the planning with fans leading up to the main event, which took place at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and included celebrity guests like dad Lionel, sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden and Paris Hilton

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

"I wanted it to feel timeless," Sofia said of the special day in an August 2023 interview with Town & Country. "I pored over photos of classic royal weddings and pulled in little things that I wanted."

And despite the glamorous nuptials causing quite the stir on social media, Sofia insisted all of her preparation was for her own enjoyment. 

"For me, my wedding wasn't an event," she noted. "It was just my wedding." 

Keep reading to relive more of Sofia and Elliot's sweetest moments together. 

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Romance Rumors

Sofia Richie sparked dating rumors with music executive Elliot Grainge in the spring of 2021, nearly a year after her breakup from Scott Disick.

Though the pair's history went way back—as Elliot's dad, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, is a longtime friend of Sofia's father Lionel Richie—romance speculation started swirling when they were seen out on a date

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Instagram Official

The model confirmed her relationship with Elliot in April 2021, posting this PDA photo on Instagram.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Father's Approval

Shortly Sofia went public with the romance, a source told E! News that Lionel gave his seal of approval.

"He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together," the insider said in April 2021. "They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year."

Instagram

Engaged

Elliot popped the question in early 2022 during a Hawaiian vacation with friends and family.

"Sofia truly had no idea," another source told E! News at the time. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation. Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."

Instagram

Wedding Preparations

In May 2022, the couple celebrated their engagement with their inner circle—including Sofia's sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden—at a backyard bash.

Instagram

Married

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot on April 22, 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

 

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Honeymooners

The newlyweds jetted off for their tropical honeymoon shortly after the lavish nuptials.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Oh Baby

Sofia announced her pregnancy in January 2024, telling Vogue, "I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life. And also just like what the female body is capable of."

The influencer continued, "Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

It's a Girl!

Days after sharing news of her pregnancy, Sofia posted a TikTok video of her and Elliot's reaction to learning that they were having a daughter.

"Oh my god," Sofia screamed after she was showered with pink confetti during an intimate backyard reveal with Elliot. "I'm so excited!"

