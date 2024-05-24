Sofia Richie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Elliot Grainge

Watch : Sofia Richie Screams During Adorable Gender Reveal Video: Watch!

Sofia Richie's life just got richer.

The 25-year-old just welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Eloise Samantha Grainge, with husband Elliot Grainge on May 20, she confirmed on social media.

Alongside a sweet photo of the couple's newborn feet, in addition to their baby's name and date of birth, Sophia simply wrote, "Best day of my life."

Sofia—who tied the knot with the music exec in April 2023—announced in January that she was expecting a baby girl with a maternity photo shoot in Vogue.

"She's growing pretty fast," she told the publication in an interview published Jan. 25, while posting a series of snapshots that showed off her baby bump.

And that's not the only detail the model—daughter to Lionel Richie and ex-wife Diane Alexander—shared about her pregnancy at the time. She also reflected on all the changes she had experienced since becoming an expectant mother.

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," Sofia explained. "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."