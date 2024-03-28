Michael Jackson’s Kids Prince, Paris and Bigi “Blanket” Make Rare Joint Red Carpet Appearance

Michael Jackson’s children Prince, Bigi “Blanket” and Paris Jackson walked the red carpet together March 27 for London's opening night of MJ: The Musical in London. See the cute reunion.

By Leah Degrazia Mar 28, 2024 1:56 AM
Watch: Michael Jackson's Youngest Son Bigi "Blanket" Celebrates Birthday

The Jackson Five Three are back together. 

And by that we mean Michael Jackson's kids Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi "Blanket" Jackson reunited for a rare appearance together on the red carpet for opening night of MJ: The Musical

For the March 27 event at London's Prince Edward Theatre, all three of the music legend's children came dressed to impress: Prince, the eldest of the three at age 27, paired his black suit with a burgundy button down, while his sister Paris—whom Michael shares with actress Debbie Rowe alongside Prince—wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder rust-colored dress. To complement the look, the 25-year-old's hair was styled in simple waves as she clutched a metallic purse.

And as for Michael's youngest, Bigi? The 22-year-old kept it classic in a black-and-white suit and tucked his long, dark hair behind his ears. 

The appearance marks the first time all three siblings have been spotted together on a red carpet since 2022, when the trio stepped out for the New York premiere of MJ: The Musical. But that's not to say they haven't showed each other plenty of love over the last few years. In fact, Prince gave a special shoutout to his little brother—a budding filmmaker—for winning Best Drama at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his directorial and screenwriting debut, Rochelles, back in February.

photos
Michael Jackson: A Life

"Bro is killing it!" he wrote in a Feb. 22 Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the pair at the festival. "Chasing his dreams and winning awards."

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

And Paris has nothing but warm feelings for her siblings too, and even feels like she and Prince were "raised like twins." 

"We're so close in age," Paris explained during a 2022 interview on the YouTube channel Tuna on Toast with Stryker. "We grew up with the same teacher through each grade. [We were] treated like twins, so I think we have a bit of telepathy there."

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Keep reading to see more of the "Thriller" singer's kids through the years. 

Instagram / Prince Jackson

Winning Awards

Bigi appears with his brother Prince and friends at the Santa Monica Film Festival in February 2024. Michael's youngest son had won the award for Best Drama for his short film Rochelles, his directorial and screenwriting debut.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Happy Halloween

Prince and Bigi appear at their family's annual Thriller Night celebration in 2022.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
Diamond Birthday Celebration

Prince and Paris attend the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
All Glammed Up

Prince and Paris appear together at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. in August 2022.

YouTube
Brother & Sister

Prince and Paris appear in a YouTube video in 2021.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Brothers' Night Out

Prince and Bigi appear at their family's annual Thriller Night celebration in 2019.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Strike a Pose

The two pose at Prince Jackson's Heal LA and TLK Fusion Present The 2nd Annual Costume For A Cause at Jackson Family Home on Oct. 27, 2017.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Sibling Love

Walking hand-in-hand, the two attend the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner on October 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Instagram
Family Photo

Prince wrote, "It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson."

Instagram
Silly Time

The sibling showed off their silly side over the summer on Instragram.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Step and Repeat

The trio of siblings arrived at the Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour in Los Angeles on January 27, 2012. 

Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Hand in Hand

Prince and Paris attend the hand and footprint ceremony at Graumann's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles January 26, 2012.

Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Honoring Dad

Bigi, Prince Jackson and Paris appear together at the hand and footprint ceremony.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Meet the Press

The duo stood together as they attended the press conference for Goin' Back To Indiana: Can You Feel It at the Majestic Star Hotel Lakeshore Ballroom on August 29, 2012 in Gary, Indiana. 

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
No Hoosiers Here

On Aug. 30, 2012, the siblings attended the St. Paul Saints Vs. The Gary SouthShore RailCats baseball game at U.S. Steel Yard in their father's hometown of Gary, Indiana.

MARK J. TERRILL/AFP/Getty Images

Dad's Memorial

The trio appeared on stage during the memorial service for their father at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 7, 2009.

Instagram
Birthday Tribute

The kids celebrate together with dad in this throwback pic shared by Prince.

Instagram
Family Memories

Prince shared this family photo on what would have been Michael's 64th birthday on Instagram.

Instagram
Jackson Family

Prince, Paris and Bigi, then nicknamed Blanket, appear with their dad in this throwback pic the eldest of his children shared on what would have been his 64th birthday in 2022.

