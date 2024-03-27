Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel of Abby & Brittany Privately Married Josh Bowling

Watch : Most Relatable Brie & Nikki Bella Twin Moments

Remember conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel? They're all grown up and have expanded their family.

In fact, Abby has actually been married for several years, tying the knot with Josh Bowling in 2021, Today reported March 27, citing public records. The 34-year-old twins now live in Minnesota with Josh, who describes himself on his Facebook page as a "father, veteran, nurse."

Brittany and Abby—who were born in raised in Minnesota—first shared their life story in 1996 on The Oprah Winfrey Show. In 2012, the two offered fans a closer glimpse at their lives and rare condition with their own reality show, Abby & Brittany on TLC. The sisters, who are dicephalus conjoined twins, were born fused together at the torso and remain so as adults. They have separate spinal cords, brains, hearts and other organs but share those located below the waist. Brittany controls the left side of their body, while Abby controls the right.

The twins graduated from Bethel University in 2012 and in recent years, they have worked as teachers at an elementary school in their home state.