See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Taking on the World Together During Bahamas Vacation

There's a place in this world for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
And that seems to be The Bahamas, where the "Lavender Haze" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were doing the most—and whippin' a boat—during a recent vacation. On March 20, the couple were spotted holding hands during a romantic sea excursion, with Travis—clad in a white tee and patterned swim trunks—chivalrously helping his girlfriend down into a watercraft by a dock.
Once on their getaway boat, Taylor soaked up the sun and surf as she kicked back in her pink camisole, white shorts and Ralph Lauren baseball cap.
But the beach dates didn't end there. Days later, the couple were seen packing PDA as they hit the beach.
After taking a dip in the clear blue water, Taylor and Travis, both 34, shared some stolen kisses while lounging in the sand.
The sunny vacay came during a break in the international leg of Taylor's Eras Tour. The Grammy winner wrapped up her concert series in Singapore earlier this month, and is scheduled to kick off her European dates with four shows in Paris in May.
"What an unforgettable way to end this leg of the tour," she wrote on Instagram March 10. "See you in May when we get back to the Eras Tour!! In the meantime I've got an album to release."
That, of course, is her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, which drops April 19. According to Taylor, she started work on the record shortly after finishing 2022's Midnights.
While many details about the highly anticipated project are still locked in a vault, fans have been speculating that heartbreak will be a major theme. After all, as Taylor previously teased in a blurb: "And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All's fair in love and poetry."
But one Swiftie who got a sneak peek of the album? Her boyfriend Travis, who confirmed last month that he "heard some of it."
"It's unbelievable," the NFL star gushed in a Feb. 5 press conference. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."
As the world waits with bated breath, keep reading to see Travis and Taylor in their vacation lavender haze.