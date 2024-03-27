See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Taking on the World Together During Bahamas Vacation

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Epic Dates: From Dinner in Malibu to Bahamas Beaches!

There's a place in this world for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

And that seems to be The Bahamas, where the "Lavender Haze" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were doing the most—and whippin' a boat—during a recent vacation. On March 20, the couple were spotted holding hands during a romantic sea excursion, with Travis—clad in a white tee and patterned swim trunks—chivalrously helping his girlfriend down into a watercraft by a dock.

Once on their getaway boat, Taylor soaked up the sun and surf as she kicked back in her pink camisole, white shorts and Ralph Lauren baseball cap.

But the beach dates didn't end there. Days later, the couple were seen packing PDA as they hit the beach.

After taking a dip in the clear blue water, Taylor and Travis, both 34, shared some stolen kisses while lounging in the sand.

The sunny vacay came during a break in the international leg of Taylor's Eras Tour. The Grammy winner wrapped up her concert series in Singapore earlier this month, and is scheduled to kick off her European dates with four shows in Paris in May.