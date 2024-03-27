Ruby Franke’s Estranged Husband Kevin Details How She Became Involved in Extreme Religious "Cult"

Watch : YouTuber Ruby Franke's Journal Entries Revealed

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse.

Ruby Franke's estranged husband is shedding more light on her horrific mistreatment of their children.

The Washington County Attorney's Office in Utah released an interview with Kevin Franke following the YouTube influencer's Aug. 30 arrest on child abuse charges, where he says the mom of six got involved in a religious "cult."

During the conversation with authorities, Kevin explained that Ruby became a member of an organization called ConneXions after forming a close relationship with her kids' mental health counselor Jodi Hildebrandt, who was arrested alongside Ruby over child abuse charges. Former clients told NBC News that ConneXions—which Jodi established as a life coaching service in 2007—was based on principles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"My impression at that time was this is absolute craziness," Kevin recalled of the business in his interview with authorities, "this is a bunch of man-hating women that are just looking for excuses to tear down their husbands."