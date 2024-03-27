Julia Fox's Latest Look Proves She's Redefining How to Wear Winged Eyeliner Again

Julia Fox took her signature cat-eye to new heights after extending her wing all the way to her bleach blonde hair, creating a halo effect.

By Alyssa Morin Mar 27, 2024 9:56 PMTags
Fashion 2024BeautyMakeupE! InsiderJulia Fox
Watch: NEW SERIES: OMG Fashun Superteaser with Julia Fox

Julia Fox took a style cue from Taylor Swift, drawing her cat-eye sharp enough to kill a man.

The Uncut Gems actress, who is known for rocking thick, exaggerated eyeliner, pushed the beauty boundaries further after extending her wing all the way to her bleach blonde hair during her latest New York City outing.

That's right, Julia's black eye makeup—which completely covered her eyes and temples—wrapped around her platinum tresses, creating a halo effect. 

As for her lids, her makeup artist Colby Smith drew thorn-shaped points on the inner corners of her eyes and on the arch of her brow bone. He also painted her lips black with barbwire-like spikes. To create this wildly audacious look, he used e.l.f. Cosmetics' new Liquid Death collection.

Of course, in true Julia fashion, her bold beauty wasn't the only eye-catching detail of her look.

In fact, the OMG Fashun host donned a safety pin- and chain-embellished navy blazer with a coordinating pleated skirt and white button-down shirt. She accessorized with sheer knee-high stockings and giant platform heels.

photos
The Most Viral TikTok Beauty Trends

And if you're wondering where Julia wore this goth-glam outfit to? Well, it was just another Wednesday for her, as she casually walked a dog on March 27.

Of her fierce fashion moment, she wrote on Instagram, "This is my interpretation of The Final Boss of the *weird Barbies.*"

Michael Simon, Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death

The Down the Drain author previously shared insight into how her dramatic makeup came to life.

"Look, I was losing weight from being so busy, and my ass went away," she half-jokingly said to Highsnobiety in 2022. "And so, I had to focus on my second-best feature—my eyes."

Much like the inception of her signature glam, the 34-year-old is also intuitive about her risk-taking fashion.

"I'm very instinctual," she told E! News at the time. "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."

Keep reading to see all of head-turning style moments.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Yee-Haw

Fox struts the streets of Paris in a revealing cowboy-inspired look complete with an oversized cowboy hat.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sexy Robot

The OMG Fashun host made jaws drop while arriving to Mugler's 2024 Paris Fashion Week show in a nude body suit with silver feathers and futuristic jewels on her face.

Peter White/Getty Images

Cinched for the Gods

The style icon attends the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in a masterfully constructed corset gown. 

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Blushing Bride

The actress was in bridal mode, as she wore a fabulous wedding gown to the Wiederhoeft fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR
Crystal Clear

The 33-year-old turned heads at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the May 21 event, Julia freed the nipple in a see-through glass top and billowing white skirt that enveloped the red carpet.

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Suns Out, Buns Out

The social media sensation wore another knock-out denim look and put a new spin on fall fashion with her bikini bottoms.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Laundry Day

The influencer donned a literal dry-cleaning garment bag with a freshly-pressed button-down during an outing in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Ring Leader

While attending The Idol after-party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Julia stole the spotlight in a clear plastic jacket with fuzzy pom-poms, matching pants, a G-string and sky-high heels. Her white mohawk beanie, powder-white foundation and bold black lip acted as the perfect finishing touches.

Lucasgro / BACKGRID
Balaclava Babe

The Uncut Gems star steps out during Milan Fashion Week in a daring balaclava with an attached bra top.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel
Beauty in Blue

While attending the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week, Julia rocks a sleek blue two-piece. 

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Sexy Siren

The 32-year-old takes New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a clear mermaid-esque look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW
Twinning

Julia has the cutest plus one during NYFW, as she and her son twin in futuristic get-ups.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cozy Chic

The actress is spotted in her coziest look yet but adds a bit of edge with her combat boots and dramatic winged liner.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Lady in Leather

The model drops jaws, as she steps out in a sheath cut-out halter dress.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cutting Edge

Julia is certainly her own muse and this risqué cut-out look is additional proof.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Vision in White

For The Idol premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the Puppet actress wowed in an iridescent one-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran. The eye-catching design featured a corseted waist, dramatic floor-length cape and thigh-high slit.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Let's Go Shopping

The No Sudden Move star stops traffic in a lingerie look while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Her denim accessories were truly a chef's kiss. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

While attending the Independent Spirit Awards, the actress wears an eye-catching little black dress. From the risqué cut-outs to the plunging neckline, it's anything but basic.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)
Bold LBD

Julia models for the LaQuan Smith NYFW runway, wearing a sexy skintight black dress.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Rare Gem

Julia oozes with glamour at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, turning heads in a bold red lip and sparkly mesh skirt.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Seeing Double

Julia and Kanye West give the canadian tuxedo a fresh update, as they twin in all-denim looks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vogue
Goth Glam

Julia transforms into a goth-glam princess during NYFW.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jeanius

Julia proves just how universal denim can be, as she wears a teensy bustier and handbag out of the material.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
Razzle Dazzle

A fresh-faced Julia showcases her daring style as she pairs a bandeau bra with a low-rise skirt.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!