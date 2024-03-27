Julia Fox's Latest Look Proves She's Redefining How to Wear Winged Eyeliner Again

Julia Fox took a style cue from Taylor Swift, drawing her cat-eye sharp enough to kill a man.
The Uncut Gems actress, who is known for rocking thick, exaggerated eyeliner, pushed the beauty boundaries further after extending her wing all the way to her bleach blonde hair during her latest New York City outing.
That's right, Julia's black eye makeup—which completely covered her eyes and temples—wrapped around her platinum tresses, creating a halo effect.
As for her lids, her makeup artist Colby Smith drew thorn-shaped points on the inner corners of her eyes and on the arch of her brow bone. He also painted her lips black with barbwire-like spikes. To create this wildly audacious look, he used e.l.f. Cosmetics' new Liquid Death collection.
Of course, in true Julia fashion, her bold beauty wasn't the only eye-catching detail of her look.
In fact, the OMG Fashun host donned a safety pin- and chain-embellished navy blazer with a coordinating pleated skirt and white button-down shirt. She accessorized with sheer knee-high stockings and giant platform heels.
And if you're wondering where Julia wore this goth-glam outfit to? Well, it was just another Wednesday for her, as she casually walked a dog on March 27.
Of her fierce fashion moment, she wrote on Instagram, "This is my interpretation of The Final Boss of the *weird Barbies.*"
The Down the Drain author previously shared insight into how her dramatic makeup came to life.
"Look, I was losing weight from being so busy, and my ass went away," she half-jokingly said to Highsnobiety in 2022. "And so, I had to focus on my second-best feature—my eyes."
Much like the inception of her signature glam, the 34-year-old is also intuitive about her risk-taking fashion.
"I'm very instinctual," she told E! News at the time. "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."
