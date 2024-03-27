Chiefs Cheer Team Pays Tribute to Former Captain Krystal Anderson After Her Death

Watch : Former Chiefs Cheerleader Krystal Anderson Dies Days After Stillbirth

The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders are remembering a former member of their squad.

A week after Krystal Anderson, who cheered for the NFL team for eight years until 2016, died unexpectedly of sepsis, her colleagues are reflecting on their loss.

"We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of CC alum Krystal," a March 27 Instagram post by Chiefs Cheer reads. "She was loved and adored by her teammates, fans, and strangers who were never strangers for long. After her time as a cheerleader, she continued to share her love of dance and Chiefs Cheer by serving in an alumni role on gameday, practices, and at events. We will miss her kind spirit, joyful energy, and her sparkle."

The post also lists Krystal's impressive resume from her tenure as a Chiefs cheerleader—from 2006 to 2011 and 2013 to 2016—which included more than 100 games and traveled around the world to places like London, Kuwait and Iraq with the organization.

And the Chiefs' squad plans to honor the former captain's life and time cheering from the end zone.