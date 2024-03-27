Chiefs Cheer Team Pays Tribute to Former Captain Krystal Anderson After Her Death

The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders are remembering a former member of their squad.
A week after Krystal Anderson, who cheered for the NFL team for eight years until 2016, died unexpectedly of sepsis, her colleagues are reflecting on their loss.
"We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of CC alum Krystal," a March 27 Instagram post by Chiefs Cheer reads. "She was loved and adored by her teammates, fans, and strangers who were never strangers for long. After her time as a cheerleader, she continued to share her love of dance and Chiefs Cheer by serving in an alumni role on gameday, practices, and at events. We will miss her kind spirit, joyful energy, and her sparkle."
The post also lists Krystal's impressive resume from her tenure as a Chiefs cheerleader—from 2006 to 2011 and 2013 to 2016—which included more than 100 games and traveled around the world to places like London, Kuwait and Iraq with the organization.
And the Chiefs' squad plans to honor the former captain's life and time cheering from the end zone.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones," the post adds. "We will cherish every moment we had with her. At a later date, we will share how we will continue to honor her legacy."
Krystal, 40, endured three surgeries before she died on March 20 shortly after delivering her stillborn daughter Charlotte Willow Anderson. She also shared another son, James Charles, who died in infancy, with her husband of three years Clayton William Anderson.
"She was an absolute force for good," her husband said of his late wife to Fox4 News. "She made every room just light up. We say, the best country in the world, right? Not if you're a Black pregnant woman, it's not and that needs to change."
The late cheerleader is also remembered by her parents, brother, and friend of 18 years Shanna Adamic, who was a fellow Chiefs cheerleader.
"She was absolute magic in every sense of the word," Shanna told the local outlet of Krystal. "She was kindness, she was sass, she was joy, and I think that she really imprinted on our hearts."