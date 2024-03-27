Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce From Husband After Nearly 7 Years of Marriage

Watch : Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn’s Husband Arrested for Assault With Deadly Weapon

Chelsea Lazkani is moving forward.

After nearly seven years of marriage, the Selling Sunset star has filed for divorce from husband Jeff Lazkani, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Chelsea—who shares son Maddox, 5, and daughter Melia, 3, with Jeff—cited irreconcilable differences as the official reasoning for her filing, per the outlet. The reality star also requested, according to the publication, joint physical and legal custody of their children.

Chelsea and Jeff—who serves as a managing partner for a major media agency—first met on Tinder in 2015 before tying the knot two years later.

"We spoke about 15 times before getting together," she told the Daily Mail in May 2022. "I don't want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don't think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate."