Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce From Husband After Nearly 7 Years of Marriage

Chelsea Lazkani is moving forward.
After nearly seven years of marriage, the Selling Sunset star has filed for divorce from husband Jeff Lazkani, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.
Chelsea—who shares son Maddox, 5, and daughter Melia, 3, with Jeff—cited irreconcilable differences as the official reasoning for her filing, per the outlet. The reality star also requested, according to the publication, joint physical and legal custody of their children.
E! News has reached out to reps for Chelsea and Jeff, but has not heard back.
Chelsea and Jeff—who serves as a managing partner for a major media agency—first met on Tinder in 2015 before tying the knot two years later.
"We spoke about 15 times before getting together," she told the Daily Mail in May 2022. "I don't want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don't think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate."
Although Chelsea was already an accomplished real estate agent prior to joining Selling Sunset April 2022 and The Oppenheim Group, she credited Jeff for her spot on the cast.
"In my first year, I sold [properties worth] just under $10 million, and then I had my son and my daughter," she told Vogue in May 2022. "After that, I wanted to hang my license at another brokerage and I was looking to be part of The Oppenheim Group. I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, ‘What do I have to do?'"
Chelsea, 31, also reflected on her relationship with Jeff, 41, during her real estate career.
"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," Chelsea told People in March 2022. "But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated."