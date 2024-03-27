Why Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Is Struggling to Walk Amid Cancer Battle

Watch : Isabella Strahan Shares Update On Chemotherapy Amid Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan is experiencing new symptoms from her cancer diagnosis.

Michael Strahan's daughter—who earlier this week shared that she finished up her second round of chemotherapy for her medulloblastoma diagnosis—is now sharing why it's become difficult for her to walk.

"I feel like every time I come here I have a different problem," the 19-year-old said in a YouTube video posted March 27 documenting one of her hospital visits, "'cause last time it was my head. I literally can't walk without being lightheaded or out of breath. So, that's pretty much that."

The symptoms were different from what she had previously experienced, as her condition originally manifested as terrible headaches and teeth pain.

"Honestly, I don't know if I would prefer that now," Isabella explained. "They're just complete opposite symptoms. At least when I wanted to cut off my head, I could take pain medicine. Now I can't take anti-exhaustion medicine."