Why Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Is Struggling to Walk Amid Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan is experiencing new symptoms from her cancer diagnosis.
Michael Strahan's daughter—who earlier this week shared that she finished up her second round of chemotherapy for her medulloblastoma diagnosis—is now sharing why it's become difficult for her to walk.
"I feel like every time I come here I have a different problem," the 19-year-old said in a YouTube video posted March 27 documenting one of her hospital visits, "'cause last time it was my head. I literally can't walk without being lightheaded or out of breath. So, that's pretty much that."
The symptoms were different from what she had previously experienced, as her condition originally manifested as terrible headaches and teeth pain.
"Honestly, I don't know if I would prefer that now," Isabella explained. "They're just complete opposite symptoms. At least when I wanted to cut off my head, I could take pain medicine. Now I can't take anti-exhaustion medicine."
But there was one positive: She was finally not feeling nauseous and, as she excitedly said, "Now I'm, like, in the mood for food."
The University of Southern California student has been open about her cancer journey, which began in October when she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma diagnosis—a malignant tumor on the base of the brain.
Since then, she's gotten candid on the side effects of her chemotherapy treatments, documenting her every step of her cancer battle on her YouTube channel.
"It felt like someone had just like ripped every single one of my teeth out," she said in a February vlog, "and just set back in my mouth with no medicine. I basically couldn't drink water, definitely there were tears over this jaw pain."
