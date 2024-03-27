Aubrey O’ Day Weighs In on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Homes Being Raided by Homeland Security

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks His Silence After Feds Raid His Properties

Aubrey O'Day is speaking out amid the investigation of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The former member of Danity Kane—a girl group formed by Combs on Making the Band in 2005—weighed in after federal agents raided Combs' homes as part of an ongoing investigation.

"What you sow, you shall reap," wrote O'Day on her March 26 Instagram Story per People, adding, "I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured. There is no 'too soon' on this one, just 'too late.'"

O'Day was a member of Danity Kane—which also included original members Aundria Fimbres, Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett, Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard—for three years before an apparently falling out with Combs, during which he kicked her out of the group.

On a subsequent slide of her Instagram Story, the 40-year-old expressed her willingness to testify in a potential trial, adding, "All of US (as in me too) are emboldened to come forward and speak on what we have endured."

E! News has reached out to Combs' team for comment but has not yet heard back.

On March 25, Homeland Security's New York branch "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation" on Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to E! News.