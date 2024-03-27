Aubrey O’ Day Weighs In on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Homes Being Raided by Homeland Security

Aubrey O'Day is speaking out amid the investigation of Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The former member of Danity Kane—a girl group formed by Combs on Making the Band in 2005—weighed in after federal agents raided Combs' homes as part of an ongoing investigation.
"What you sow, you shall reap," wrote O'Day on her March 26 Instagram Story per People, adding, "I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured. There is no 'too soon' on this one, just 'too late.'"
O'Day was a member of Danity Kane—which also included original members Aundria Fimbres, Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett, Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard—for three years before an apparently falling out with Combs, during which he kicked her out of the group.
On a subsequent slide of her Instagram Story, the 40-year-old expressed her willingness to testify in a potential trial, adding, "All of US (as in me too) are emboldened to come forward and speak on what we have endured."
E! News has reached out to Combs' team for comment but has not yet heard back.
On March 25, Homeland Security's New York branch "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation" on Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to E! News.
A source familiar with the investigation confirmed to NBC News that the raid may be tied to a federal investigation against Combs involving accusations of sex-trafficking and sexual assault—as well as the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms—which arose after the 54-year-old was hit with three sexual assault lawsuits in November.
The insider also shared that federal investigators have already interviewed three women and a man related to the case.
For his part, Combs has spoken out about the investigation through his lawyer.
"There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."
He added that the The "Bad Boy for Life" artist was at no point detained and instead "spoke to and cooperated with authorities.
"This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," the lawyer alleged. "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."