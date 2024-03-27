Celeb Trainer Gunnar Peterson Shares 4-Year-Old Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Gunnar Peterson Trains Amy Who Wants to Lose 55 Pounds

Gunnar Peterson's family is facing a heartbreaking health journey.

The celeb fitness trainer shared that his and Jess Peterson's 4-year-old daughter Monroe Vivian Peterson was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a blood and bone marrow cancer.

As Gunnar explained in a March 26 Instagram message, Monore "had a nagging cough, on and off fever, and an odd pallor to her for a few days last week. Typical kid stuff. Then my wife noticed bruising on her legs which was odd since she hadn't been very active because of the other symptoms, and she took her to the hospital."

Four days later, her health had rapidly changed. "White blood cell count KO'd. Platelets in the toilet," Gunnar noted. "Hemoglobin number lower than a soccer game final. Hematocrit front row on the struggle bus. Needs immediate transfusion(s). Has to have bone marrow biopsy. Flow cytometry. Spinal tap(s). Chemotherapy. And finally, Make-A-Wish candidate."

"How the f*#! did we get here?!?!" he continued. "More to come as we navigate the nightmare… Our Warrior Princess will crush this! She has even said it herself! Please hold our daughter, and our family-immediate and extended-in your hearts, thoughts, and prayers."