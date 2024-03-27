Kouri Richins Murder Case: How Author Allegedly Tried to Poison Husband With Valentine's Day Sandwich

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

Author Kouri Richins is accused of attempting to kill her husband with a poisoned sandwich before allegedly murdering him with a drink spiked with fentanyl.

Less than a month before Eric Richins was found dead at the foot of the couple's bed in Kamas, Utah, in March 2022, he "nearly died on Valentine's Day," according to new charging documents released March 25 and obtained by NBC News.

Kouri, who wrote about grieving a loved one in her children's book Are You With Me? following her husband's death, was charged with aggravated murder. In the new charging documents, Kouri is now also accused of attempted aggravated murder in connection to the Valentine's Day incident.

According to the filing, Kouri phoned a local diner on the morning Feb. 14, 2022 and a statement from their bank account shows a $41.29 purchase was made there that day. Later that morning, Eric texted his wife, who was away from the home at the time, saying he felt unwell.