Why Jennifer Garner's Vital—"Not Viral"—Beauty Tips Are Guaranteed to Influence You

Jennifer Garner's got a new alias: skincare guru.

The 13 Going on 30 star recently offered her words of wisdom on aging and her refreshingly relatable approach to beauty.

"We should know how to feel and look as great as we can without any makeup," she told People in an interview published March 27. "I think these young kids that are following trends on TikTok, they're having fun, and that's awesome, but there's a difference between what's viral and what's vital."

That's why Jennifer is candid about the products that work for her skin at 51, including her go-to Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Cream. (She's an ambassador for the brand.)

"For women who are from 35 up, my favorite thing is to introduce them to hyaluronic acid," the Alias alum revealed. "The reason is, as we get older, we lose moisture in our skin. What it does is it binds moisture to the skin to make you dewy and plump."