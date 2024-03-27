Why Jennifer Garner's Vital—"Not Viral"—Beauty Tips Are Guaranteed to Influence You

Jennifer Garner shared insight into her fuss-free beauty approach and the products that work for her skin at 51.

Jennifer Garner's got a new alias: skincare guru.

The 13 Going on 30 star recently offered her words of wisdom on aging and her refreshingly relatable approach to beauty.

"We should know how to feel and look as great as we can without any makeup," she told People in an interview published March 27. "I think these young kids that are following trends on TikTok, they're having fun, and that's awesome, but there's a difference between what's viral and what's vital."

That's why Jennifer is candid about the products that work for her skin at 51, including her go-to Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Cream. (She's an ambassador for the brand.)

"For women who are from 35 up, my favorite thing is to introduce them to hyaluronic acid," the Alias alum revealed. "The reason is, as we get older, we lose moisture in our skin. What it does is it binds moisture to the skin to make you dewy and plump."

Sharing her skincare insights is one of the ways she's leaving her (beauty) mark, as she noted it's "caused people to come up to me and say things like, 'I actually started wearing sunscreen because of something you said,' or, 'I didn't know what hyaluronic acid was.'"

As she put it, "It's empowering. Knowledge is power."

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

And although Jennifer sticks to the basics, her home is stocked with an array of makeup and skincare items.

"My vanity is very popular," she said, "so I can't have just one of anything. I cannot help but send people home with my favorite things."

Of course, the Last Thing He Told Me actress isn't the only star to share her foolproof secrets. Keep reading to see what other celebs have said about embracing their natural beauty.

Alicia Keys / Instagram

Alicia Keys

The OG celebrity to go makeup free, Alicia shows off her radiant skin.

Anne Hathaway / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle Jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star recently shared a makeup-free selfie, embracing the skin she's in on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper proved that hot girls don't need makeup to look beautiful.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum is kickstarting a new beauty trend after going makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week

"It's all about self-acceptance," she told i-D magazine on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Drew Barrymore / Instagram

Drew Barrymore

"This is 47!" Drew celebrated in February 2022.

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum shared a rare makeup-free selfie during Paris Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross / Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Grown-ish actress is known for celebrating her natural beauty and this thirst trap is no different.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder not only snapped a selfie of her fresh-faced look, but showed off her natural curls.

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Even makeup rebels have to let their skin breathe.

Leni Klum / Instagram

Leni Klum

The model shared a close-up of her acne breakouts in this makeup-free selfie.

Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico alum soaked up the sun in this gorgeous makeup-free selfie Feb. 25.

Tyra Banks / Instagram

Tyra Banks

The supermodel struck a pose to show off her fresh-faced beauty. "Some take a chill pill," she wrote. "I take a wig break."

Salma Hayek / Instagram

Salma Hayek

"Thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh," the actress told her followers. "I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

The actress skipped the makeup for a good cause, writing on Instagram, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton."

"She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message," Jessica continued. "Take a second to show the real you."

Gabrielle Union / Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The actress is often told she doesn't look a day over 21 and this selfie proves it.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is known for rocking a makeup-free look.

Instagram/Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner bared more than just her face in this sexy snapshot.

Michelle Pfeiffer

To celebrate a social media milestone, the actress showed off her natural beauty.

