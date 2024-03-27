South Korean Rapper Youngji Lee Wants You To Break Molds With Coach Outlet’s Latest Colorful Drop

This article is sponsored by Coach Outlet. These items were selected from Coach Outlet because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Youngji Lee, the South Korean rapper and artist known for her high energy antics and hilarious persona, continues to captivate audiences worldwide as a central figure in the global K-wave phenomenon. From her triumphs on Show Me The Money to the infectious beats of her hit track "Not Sorry" and her immensely popular YouTube channel boasting over three million subscribers, Youngji is indisputably dominating the scene. Now, she's once again shattering expectations with Coach Outlet in their latest Colorful World drop, showing the world how you can break boundaries by coloring outside the lines—all with a chic Coach handbag.
This wouldn't be the first time Youngji has worked with Coach. The rapper was also featured in Coach's previous campaigns, showcasing her unmatched rapping skills and storytelling ability. Reflecting Coach's commitment to authenticity, Youngji embodies the "Courage to Be Real" message of embracing one's true self with confidence. So, it's no surprise with her presence in the current Colorful World campaign, she's the perfect person to inspire others to do the same, highlighting her influence not just in music but also in the realm of fashion and self-expression.
Regarding her previous Coach collaborations, the multi-talented Korean artist commented, "I'm thrilled to be an ambassador for Coach, a brand that I enjoy wearing and that inspires me. I can't wait to share what we've been working on together and excited to continue to share my story as part of our collaborations."
So, with a bit of encouragement from Youngji Lee (obvi), it's time to paint the world with Coach Outlet's shoulder bags, tote bags, crossbody bags, and mini bags all in bright colorways. What are you waiting for? Many of these new colors and styles are also on sale for up to 70% off, so you won't want to miss shopping Coach Outlet's new Colorful World collection right now.
Laurel Shoulder Bag
If you're looking for a statement bag, the Laurel shoulder bag is sure to be a head turner. We love its slouchy silhouette, effortlessly elevating any ensemble. It also boasts interior zip and snap pockets and a detachable strap, offering versatility for both shoulder and crossbody styling. Choose from five colorways.
Georgia Satchel
Effortlessly chic, this trendy Georgia satchel accommodates your essentials like wallet, phone, and keys, with extra room for those last-minute additions. It comes in six colorways, but we're currently eyeing this adorable pink one to match our spring floral fits!
Penelope Shoulder Bag
If you're a lover of shoulder bags but hate when they start to slide off your arm, the Penelope shoulder bag from Coach Outlet is exactly what you need. Made from smooth leather and available in six colors, it features a practical adjustable handle with a 10.75" drop that instantly makes wearing these trendy bags so much easier.
Eliza Small Flap Crossbody
If a crossbody is more your type of bag style, we're loving this flap Eliza version that features a chain strap, an inside zip, and multifunction pockets.
Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
If you're looking for a bag that's timeless and chic, you can't go wrong with this canvas Nolita 19. We love its gorgeous floral print that perfectly complements any spring or summer dress you wear.
Andrea Mini Carryall
Trust us, you won't be able to resist the Andrea mini carryall—the dream compact bag that combines style with functionality. Small enough to ditch the oversized tote, yet surprisingly spacious for your essentials, it's the perfect on-the-go bag that's effortlessly stylish in any setting.
Micro Wallet
If it's time to upgrade your wallet, there's no better option than the micro wallet made from refined calf leather. It features three credit card slots, a full-length bill compartment, plus an exterior zip coin pocket.
Madi Crossbody
This gorgeous little crossbody is the perfect way to add a pop of color to your outfit. We're currently eyeing the soft green or light violet colorway that'll instantly upgrade any monochromatic fit. But if you prefer a more neutral color to pair with anything, it comes in three other colors.
City Tote In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
City girls like us obviously can't live without their City tote from Coach Outlet. And if you've been eyeing up this cute tote bag from Coach Outlet that all the corporate girlies are using for work, it now comes in a beautiful floral print that's perfect for spring. The best part? It's over 60% off right now.
Sophie Bucket Bag
This roomy bucket bag is for all the girlies who love to carry a few extra things in case of emergencies. It's got a shoulder or crossbody strap to choose from, and zip and multifunction pockets. Plus, it comes in four colors.
