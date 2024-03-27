Transform Your Clothes Into a Festival-Ready Outfit With These Chic & Trendy Accessories

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's face it: Festival & concert tickets don't come cheap. Not to mention, all the travel, lodging, and meal expenses that you have to account for. While attending a festival is an incredible experience that you're sure to remember for years to come (after all, when else will you be able to see all your favorite artists performing in such a short period of time), there's a lot of preparation that goes into it. If you've started planning your outfits but find yourself lamenting that you have nothing to wear as you stare into the void of your closet, don't stress about having to splurge on a whole new outfit just yet.
We know the struggle of trying to find the perfect thing to wear, especially for an event as special as a festival or concert. That's why we scoured the internet to review the latest trends (howdy, horse girl spring) and find the best ways to turn your clothes into outfits. Namely, we rounded up the coolest accessories out there to help you build & style your perfect festival-ready OOTD. From snazzy cowboy boots, belts & hats to futuristic sunnies, boho-chic earrings, Y2K hair clips & more, these picks will have you ready to jam out in style to your heart's content no matter your preferred aesthetic.
Get ready to turn some heads and rock on to the beat. Oh, and don't forget to snap all those pictures for your feed!
UO Round Western Belt
With coastal cowgirl being all the rage this festival season, this Western belt is a chic wardrobe must-have that will add the perfect trendy touch to your 'fit. The ivory color with silver metal detailing pairs seamlessly with any look, but the best part is that this belt is less than $12 right now.
Zipper Shield Sunglasses
Futuristic fashion is another popular trend right now, and these sporty sunglasses are sure to make your outfit pop. They're currently available in three different colors, and they feature full UV protection (a total necessity for sunny festival season) and wraparound polycarbonate lens & frame.
Star Denim Phone Case
Chances are your phone will be in your hand most of the time, whether you're snapping cute GRWM mirror selfies with your gals or filming onstage performances or trying to find your friends on the Find My app after losing them in a moshpit. So many people are going to see your phone (maybe even your favorite artist!); make sure your phone looks as cute as your 'fit with this Star Denim case from cult-fave brand Casetify. Not only is it super chic, it comes in a wide range of device fits and case types.
This phone case is the bestselling pick in the brand's Festival Collection!
Gketn Star Hair Clips - Pack of 12
How cute would it be to match your hair to your phone case? Or just to have stars in your hair? Infuse some Y2K vibes into your OOTD with these adorable hair clips that are available in two different sizes and are crafted with high-quality metal alloy material.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "Very cute and they actually hold hair very well! Much stronger than I expected. I would buy these again."
Delicate Star Layering Necklace Set
Finish off the starry look with these layered charm necklaces that are the perfect statement piece. Whether you wear them together or on their own, your outfit will be out of this world (in the best way possible).
Bartlett Leather Western Boot
First off, these chic leather boots are an absolute steal at 55% off. Second, they're available in three stunning color schemes (black, red, camel). Finally, they're sure to earn you all the compliments with their intricate, multi-colored design and modern-meets-Western silhouette.
Upwind Western Boot
Wrangle every eye at the festival with these gorgeous metallic cowboy boots. It's styled with a semi-pointed toe, block heel, and whipstitch design come together to create a festival-ready boot that's made for stompin', dancin', and moshin'.
Slingback Bottle Pack
Keep your essentials close by while freeing up your hands with this intuitive slingback pack that's equal parts chic and functional. It holds up to a 32-ounce Hydro Flask bottle (because hydration is key at these sunny festivals!), and features two exterior pockets, interior padded tablet sleeve, and two internal stash pockets. It even comes with a removable shoulder strap and stowable support strap — how nifty!
Understated Leather Country Cool Trucker Hat
This cheeky, conversation-starting trucker hat delivers a playful take on the cowboy trend. Also available in tan, the hat features a canvas front panel, mesh backing, adjustable snapback, and contrast striping at the bottom for a sporty touch.
Beaded Cami
Elevate your outfit with this stylish beaded cami that's both daring and chic. The possibilities for styling this accessory are endless, from layering it over a white tee for Y2K vibes to putting it over a slip dress paired with cowboy boots for an edgier take on the cowboy trend.
Meicoly Clear White Body Glitter
Make the whole place shimmer with this top-rated body glitter that's available in a wide range of colors and is made from skin-safe ingredients. The sticky gel requires no extra glue, and you can apply it on your face, body, hair & more.
According to one Amazon shopper, this glitter is also sweatproof. They wrote, "I ran a half marathon and added this on my face, arms and chest to give my outfit extra glam. Let me tell you, this did not budge. From wrapping my body in a mylar blanket pre-race, to sweating during the race, I was still covered in all the glitter I started with when I finished the 13.1 miles. Highly recommend and will get getting in more colors as I need them."
Eargasm Earlights Light Up High Fidelity LED Earplugs
Earplugs are a must-have for concerts & festivals, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. These light-up LED earplugs deliver top-tier hearing protection with up to 21 decibels of noise reduction and come with four pairs of ear tip size options & a carrying case. In other words, you'll light up the night while protecting your hearing — just get ready for all the questions from fellow festival-goers about where you got this oh-so-cool accessory.
Beistle Cow Print Cowboy Hat
Add some fun country flair to your festival 'fit with this cow print cowboy hat. It comes with an attached chin strap to help keep it secure, and according to one Amazon shopper's experience, "Great quality for the money. I bought it for a festival. Kept the sun off my face and when we got hit by rain in the evening it held up so well. It was seriously pouring and the hat still looks great and I could wear it again!! Was exactly what I wanted for a great price. Got so many compliments !!"
Glam Babe Iridescent Rhinestone Fringe Cowboy Hat
Or, if you want to really stand out from the crowd, this gorgeous faux wool cowboy hat is sure to turn heads. It's designed with a structured top, a wide brim with curved sides, and an iridescent rhinestone fringe trim featuring teardrop accents. Yeehaw, indeed!
Anna Statement Earring
If your festival fashion vibe is more boho-chic, these bestselling statement earrings are the perfect OOTD cherry on top. They're crafted with light taupe and white qual feathers that are sustainably sourced and hand-selected for each pair. Plus, the earrings are nickel-free and lead-free, making them suitable for sensitive ears!
The earrings have stellar reviews, with one Brackish shopper writing, "These earrings are so unique and exquisite. The craftsmanship is extraordinary. They are a stand out, as well as festive and fun!"
Herradura Layered Necklace Set
For the bold trendsetters, this layered necklace set is the perfect statement piece that will have heads turned, jaws dropped, and compliments headed your way all festival long. The horseshoe charm detailing provides a subtle, elevated take on the cowboy trend, and it's accompanied by a dainty lightning pendant and 18K gold plated stainless steel chain.
Gia Heart Crossbody Bandolier
Stylish and functional, this crossbody iPhone wallet is the ultimate festival accessory for those of us who are constantly losing track of our phones (I swear I put mine right here two seconds ago). It's adorned with a metallic red and pink heart accent, and it features a drop-proof casing, chain strap, and hidden card/cash compartment that snaps closed.
Glamorstar Chain Belt
Sometimes, a cute belt is just what you need to turn the clothes in your wardrobe into a festival-ready OOTD. This butterfly chain rhinestone belt comes in four sizes and a variety of colors, and one Amazon shopper raved, "This is a perfect chain belt. The metal is of high quality with a nice weight. The lobster claw hook is substantial. It is very feminine and doesn't overpower my dresses. Great price, too!"
Moetyang Transparent Clear Purse
If you can only bring a clear bag into the festival or concert grounds, that doesn't mean you have to settle for any boring ol' clear bag. This transparent crossbody features a chic, removable gold chain, while the bag itself is made from thick, durable PVC that will hold its shape (and all of your essentials).
Looking to shop more trendy fashion? Check out the 10 best ballet flats of 2024 that are chic, comfy, and will never go out of style.