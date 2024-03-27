Queen Camilla Shares Update on Kate Middleton After Cancer Diagnosis

Days after Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis, Queen Camilla delivered a message from the Princess of Wales to supporters.

Watch: Royal Family Member Shares Rare Insight Into Prince William and Kate Middleton's Relationship

Queen Camilla is sharing insight amid Kate Middleton's health journey. 

Days after the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis, Prince Charles III's wife gave an update on how she's feeling.

After two young girls presented Camilla with cards for Kate during her visit to Shrewsbury Farmers' Market in Shropshire March 27, she noted, "I know Kate is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support."

Kate opened up about her journey last week as public speculation regarding her health and recovery continued to grow. 

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," Kate explained in a video posted to social media March 22. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful, however tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

The 42-year-old is the third royal to receive a cancer diagnosis in recent months, as Charles and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York have each opened up about their own battles with the disease.  

Kate Middleton Receives Well-Wishes From Celebs Amid Health Journey

And Kate, who is in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy, further expressed needing to take the time for her and husband Prince William to help their kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, process the news.

"This of course came as a huge shock," she continued. "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

BBC Studios

Kate's health update came amid controversy over a Photoshopped image she shared for U.K. Mother's Day March 10. After the photo was pulled from prominent news sites for being manipulated, the royal took responsibility for the editing. However, her statement sparked its own wave of online jokes and memes. 

When Kate shared insight into her cancer diagnosis, many celebrities who'd poked fun at the Photoshop flub, including Blake Lively and Stephen Colbert, retracted their quips and wished her a speedy recovery. 

Kate also acknowledged her supporters in her March 22 message adding, "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and your understanding whilst I've been recovering." 

Read on for all the updates on Kate, and the royal news around the world.

BBC Studios

