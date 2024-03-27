Queen Camilla Shares Update on Kate Middleton After Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Royal Family Member Shares Rare Insight Into Prince William and Kate Middleton's Relationship

Queen Camilla is sharing insight amid Kate Middleton's health journey.

Days after the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis, Prince Charles III's wife gave an update on how she's feeling.

After two young girls presented Camilla with cards for Kate during her visit to Shrewsbury Farmers' Market in Shropshire March 27, she noted, "I know Kate is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support."

Kate opened up about her journey last week as public speculation regarding her health and recovery continued to grow.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," Kate explained in a video posted to social media March 22. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful, however tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

The 42-year-old is the third royal to receive a cancer diagnosis in recent months, as Charles and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York have each opened up about their own battles with the disease.