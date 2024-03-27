Jason Kelce Teases Brother Travis Kelce About Manifesting Taylor Swift Relationship

There might've been more than an invisible string tying Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's older brother Jason Kelce subtly referenced the podcast origins of Travis' romance with the Grammy winner while chatting with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley about his passing thoughts about pursuing acting.
On the March 27 episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason advised the player to simply, "Speak it into existence."
"Seriously, just throw it out there," the retired NFL player continued. "Stuff happens when it goes out on New Heights."
After all, it was just last summer that Travis recounted his attempt to pass Taylor a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City Eras Tour stop—which he ultimately fumbled.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he explained on their podcast in July. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
And ultimately, it was this public display of disappointment that brought Taylor and travis together.
"Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Taylor told TIME in December. "We started hanging out right after that."
Soon Taylor returned to Arrowhead Stadium—this time to cheer on her guy on the Chiefs. While Taylor attended several NFL games, even seeing Travis and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, he's proved he's her No. 1 fan, attending Eras Tour shows all over the world.
"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Taylor said. "We're just proud of each other."
