Jason Kelce Teases Brother Travis Kelce About Manifesting Taylor Swift Relationship

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Epic Dates: From Dinner in Malibu to Bahamas Beaches!

There might've been more than an invisible string tying Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's older brother Jason Kelce subtly referenced the podcast origins of Travis' romance with the Grammy winner while chatting with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley about his passing thoughts about pursuing acting.

On the March 27 episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason advised the player to simply, "Speak it into existence."

"Seriously, just throw it out there," the retired NFL player continued. "Stuff happens when it goes out on New Heights."

After all, it was just last summer that Travis recounted his attempt to pass Taylor a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City Eras Tour stop—which he ultimately fumbled.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he explained on their podcast in July. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."