Zayn Malik Details Decision to Raise His and Gigi Hadid's Daughter Out of the Spotlight

Watch : Zayn Malik Sheds a Tear in New Interview Talking About Daughter Khai

The story of Zayn Malik's life has changed drastically over the past few years.

In 2020, he became a dad when Gigi Hadid gave birth to their daughter, Khai. And in the months before she was born, he decided he wanted to raise the now-3-year-old in rural Pennsylvania, where for more than five years, he has owned a farm not far from the home of his ex's mother Yolanda Hadid.

"When I found out that my partner at the time was pregnant, I pretty quickly made up my mind that this would be a great place to raise a child because there's so much for her to do here," Zayn told L'Officiel magazine in comments posted March 27. "So, we do spend a lot of time outside."

This means Zayn and Khai, who lives half the time with her mom, can bond over a variety of fun outdoor activities. "We do the gardening," he said. "She likes to camp with me. We cook outside. We fish a little bit. And she's really into it, too, so it makes it fun. Hopefully, we can create some amazing memories here."