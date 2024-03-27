YouTuber Ninja Shares Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Highest Paid YouTubers of 2020: David Dobrik, Jeffree Star & More

YouTuber Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is sharing some personal news about his health.

The professional gamer—who has nearly 24 million subscribers on his channel—told his followers March 26 that he was diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

"Alright," Ninja wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I'm still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated."

As the 32-year-old explained, he went to the dermatologist for an annual screening appointment his wife Jessica Blevins set up for him.

"There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful," Ninja continued. "It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages."

And that wasn't the only area that got a closer look.

"I had another dark spot appear near it," the streamer added, "so today they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it."