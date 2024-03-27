Love Is Blind’s Matthew Duliba Debuts New Romance, Shares Why He Didn’t Attend Season 6 Reunion

Watch : Love Is Blind's Cameron Hamilton Reveals Why He and Lauren Weren't at the Season 6 Reunion

Matthew Duliba is looking ahead.

In the time since his time on Love is Blind wrapped, the season six cast member has often been candid about certain aspects of the show. And while he was absent from the reunion, he gave a glimpse into what he was up to that day—and it included a new special someone.

"This is Vanesa, my gf," Matthew wrote over a selfie of the two during a recent Instagram Q&A. "This picture was taken the same day as the reunion. We went to the Charlotte FC soccer game with friends."

As for why he opted to not join his fellow costars, Matthew explained, "Not going back into a situation where they maintain editing."

And when another fan asked if financial advisor understood the risk of being on reality TV before opting into the show, he chalked it up to not being fully aware of all that went into the editing process.

"I didn't think they could cut and paste sentences," the 37-year-old noted, "if I would've known that, I wouldn't have done it."