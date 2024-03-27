Love Is Blind’s Matthew Duliba Debuts New Romance, Shares Why He Didn’t Attend Season 6 Reunion

Matthew Duliba is looking ahead.
In the time since his time on Love is Blind wrapped, the season six cast member has often been candid about certain aspects of the show. And while he was absent from the reunion, he gave a glimpse into what he was up to that day—and it included a new special someone.
"This is Vanesa, my gf," Matthew wrote over a selfie of the two during a recent Instagram Q&A. "This picture was taken the same day as the reunion. We went to the Charlotte FC soccer game with friends."
As for why he opted to not join his fellow costars, Matthew explained, "Not going back into a situation where they maintain editing."
And when another fan asked if financial advisor understood the risk of being on reality TV before opting into the show, he chalked it up to not being fully aware of all that went into the editing process.
"I didn't think they could cut and paste sentences," the 37-year-old noted, "if I would've known that, I wouldn't have done it."
Matthew has previously expressed his frustrations over the way be felt his story to be portrayed on the Netflix show—during which viewers saw him give almost identical declarations of love to contestants Amber "AD" Smith and Amber Grant.
On a Feb. 14 post from the show's official account, which showed some of his scenes, Matthew commented, "There was many misrepresentations and falsehoods created in my opinion to smear my character."
Though Love is Blind isn't where Matthew found his happily ever after, some of his fellow season six contestants did tie the knot onscreen. To see where more of your favorite LIB couples ended up, keep reading.