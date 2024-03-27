Isabella Strahan Details Bond With LSU Football Player Greg Brooks Jr. Amid Cancer Battles

Watch : Isabella Strahan Shares Update On Chemotherapy Amid Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan is finding strength in a new friendship.

Michael Strahan's daughter shared that she developed a bond with Louisiana State University football player Greg Brooks Jr., who is also undergoing treatment for medulloblastoma.

"He thought he had vertigo just like me, so I thought our stories were so similar," Isabella explained in her March 26 YouTube video. "Then he discovered it was not vertigo, and we're on the same kind of treatment schedules."

The 19-year-old—who was diagnosed with the malignant brain tumor in October—added, "It's crazy because I am so inspired by him."

Since they connected, Isabella has regularly checked in with Greg and his family, who have all leaned on each other during this difficult time. In the video, the Strahan family shows their support for the athlete by donning "Pray for Greg Brooks" sweatshirts.

"I keep very close touch with him, and I can't wait to meet him in person one day," she noted. "He's the sweetest. I just love his family and him so, so much. They've helped me."