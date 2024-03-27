We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've ever asked yourself, "What is the best concealer," just know that you're not alone. The truth is the answer to that question really depends on the skin concern you want to address. For example, the best concealer to cover up dark circles may not be the best concealer to cover up blemishes. That's why we spoke to celebrity makeup artist Bruce Grayson to find out what the best concealers are for every skin concern.
What should people look for in a concealer?
As a celebrity makeup artist, Bruce knows a thing or two when it comes to concealers, and we're not just talking about application methods. In fact, he gave us a few important things to keep in mind as you shop that'll help you find your perfect concealer.
Coverage: "Choose a concealer with sufficient coverage to address your specific concerns, whether it's dark spots, blemishes, or under-eye dark circles." He recommends using with medium or buildable coverage for these specific concerns.
Shade Match: "Ensure the concealer shade matches your skin tone or is slightly lighter for brightening effects." To brighten undereye circles, he suggest opting for a shade or two lighter than your perfect match.
Longevity: "Opt for long-wearing formulas that won't fade or crease throughout the day."
Skin Benefits: "Look for concealers with skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, or peptides to hydrate, brighten, or treat skin concerns."
From the cult favorite Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer to the Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener and Tarte's popular Shape Tape Concealer, these are the best concealers for every skin concern according to a makeup artist, from dark spots to blemishes and undereye circles.
The Best Concealers For Every Skin Concern At A Glance:
The Most Popular Concealer For Covering Up Dark Spots: NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $32
The Best Splurge-Worthy Concealer For Covering Up Blemishes: Giorgio Armani Beauty Power Fabric Concealer, $44
The Best Budget Brightening Concealer For Dark Circles: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Treatment Concealer, $10.99
The Best Concealers For Covering Up Dark Spots:
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
This cult-classic concealer delivers medium to buildable coverage with a long-wearing, radiant finish that looks like skin. It blurs the appearance of dark spots and has a hydrating formula that's great for those with dry skin.
It has a 16-hour wear time and comes in 30 shades.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
A best-seller, this blendable, full-coverage concealer seamlessly covers up dark spots. Because it has a matte finish, it's the perfect pick for those with oily or combination skin.
It has a 16-hour wear time and comes in 36 shades.
Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer
Boasting medium to full coverage, this concealer feels weightless but delivers a blurring effect that effortlessly diffuses dark spots. The oil-free formula is ideal for those with normal to oily skin types.
It has a 12-hour wear time and comes in 22 shades.
Dior Forever Skin Correct
This creamy, full-coverage concealer is definitely worth the splurge. Not only does it cover up dark spots but it's also infused with skin-loving ingredients that help improve your complexion.
It has a 24-hour wear time and is available in 30 shades.
The Best Concealers For Covering Up Blemishes:
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Flawless Wear Concealer
This oil-free concealer, which has medium to buildable coverage and a natural matte finish, works on all skin types and will easily cover up any blemishes.
It has a 24-hour wear time and comes in 22 shades.
Make Up For Ever Full Cover Concealer
This full coverage cream concealer is highly-pigmented, which means it's ideal for covering up any blemishes, acne, and more (it can even cover up tattoos). The matte finish and oil-free formula are great for oily, combination, and normal skin types.
It's long-lasting and comes in 18 shades.
Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer
For maximum coverage, opt for this concealer which is highly-pigmented and has a natural finish. Even though it's oil-free, it still provides a bit of moisture.
It has a 12-hour wear time and comes in 35 shades.
Giorgio Armani Beauty Power Fabric Concealer
With its soft matte finish, this full coverage concealer is designed to cover up redness caused by acne and other blemishes. The hydrating formula is a bonus for those with dry skin.
It has up to a 24-hour wear time and comes in 19 shades.
The Best Brightening Concealers For Covering Up Undereye Dark Circles:
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen
A fan-favorite, this hydrating concealer with a radiant finish will make you look like you actually got enough sleep last night. The formula contains vitamin E and calendula extract soothes skin and reduces redness.
It offers light coverage and comes in 14 shades.
Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener
Gotta keep an (under)eye for Selener. This light coverage concealer is designed to visibly brighten the appearance of dark circles for a brighter appearance. The metal applicator feels so refreshing under your eyes.
It comes in 6 shades.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Treatment Concealer
If you're balling on a budget, go for this undereye concealer, which has been around forever because it delivers an impressive brightening effect. That's probably why it has 143,500+ 5-star ratings on Amazon.
It has a 12-hour wear time and comes in 18 shades.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
This highly-pigmented concealer is beloved for its full coverage formula that makes under eye circles nearly undetectable. The formula is infused with anti-aging ingredients as an added bonus.
It has a 24-hour wear time and comes in 24 shades.
