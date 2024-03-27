We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you've ever asked yourself, "What is the best concealer," just know that you're not alone. The truth is the answer to that question really depends on the skin concern you want to address. For example, the best concealer to cover up dark circles may not be the best concealer to cover up blemishes. That's why we spoke to celebrity makeup artist Bruce Grayson to find out what the best concealers are for every skin concern.

What should people look for in a concealer?

As a celebrity makeup artist, Bruce knows a thing or two when it comes to concealers, and we're not just talking about application methods. In fact, he gave us a few important things to keep in mind as you shop that'll help you find your perfect concealer.

Coverage: "Choose a concealer with sufficient coverage to address your specific concerns, whether it's dark spots, blemishes, or under-eye dark circles." He recommends using with medium or buildable coverage for these specific concerns.

Shade Match: "Ensure the concealer shade matches your skin tone or is slightly lighter for brightening effects." To brighten undereye circles, he suggest opting for a shade or two lighter than your perfect match.

Longevity: "Opt for long-wearing formulas that won't fade or crease throughout the day."

Skin Benefits: "Look for concealers with skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, or peptides to hydrate, brighten, or treat skin concerns."

From the cult favorite Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer to the Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener and Tarte's popular Shape Tape Concealer, these are the best concealers for every skin concern according to a makeup artist, from dark spots to blemishes and undereye circles.