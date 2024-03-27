Sister Wives' Hunter Brown Shares How He Plans to Honor Late Brother Garrison

Robert "Garrison" Brown will always be in his family members' hearts.
Three weeks after the son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown died at age 25, his older brother Hunter Brown reflected on how he plans to honor him and shared a message on grief.
Referencing the opening line of a poem by the same name, the 27-year-old began by writing, "When tomorrow starts without me…" He then expressed how he feels in his own words.
"I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read," Hunter continued in his March 26 Instagram post. "All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life. I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same!"
Before concluding his post, he borrowed a quote from Gladiator: "Now we are free…I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet."
Along with his message, Hunter shared a series of photos, including one that appeared to show him at Garrison's funeral, throwbacks of the siblings from over the years and a snapshot of stars Garrison had taken on a trip to Valley of Fire State Park and uploaded to Instagram about six months before his death.
Garrison—one of Kody's 18 children from his plural marriages to now-exes Janelle, Christine Brown, Meri Brown and wife Robyn Brown—was found dead at an Arizona home on March 5, the Flagstaff police confirmed to NBC News. While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, the police told the outlet it appears he died by suicide.
"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," Janelle wrote on Instagram at the time. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."
In the weeks following Garrison's death, several of his family members expressed their heartache.
"Garrison was always the funniest person in the room," his sister Mykelti Padron wrote in part of a March 11 Instagram post. "He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kids will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you're missed."
His sister Maddie Brown Brush also wrote in part of a March 10 post, "My words seem to fall short. Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother."
In addition, she later spoke about Garrison's mental health struggles prior to his death and reminded fans that life on social media doesn't always paint the full picture.
"It's a highlight reel," Maddie said in a March 18 video, "and that was something that Garrison and I talked a lot about. And I know my other siblings and my mom have expressed this—that Garrison used to feel like he wasn't doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media. And I don't think that it's real, and I think we need to remember that."
