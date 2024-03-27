Sister Wives' Hunter Brown Shares How He Plans to Honor Late Brother Garrison

Watch : Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown’s Sister Details His Mental Health Struggles

Robert "Garrison" Brown will always be in his family members' hearts.

Three weeks after the son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown died at age 25, his older brother Hunter Brown reflected on how he plans to honor him and shared a message on grief.

Referencing the opening line of a poem by the same name, the 27-year-old began by writing, "When tomorrow starts without me…" He then expressed how he feels in his own words.

"I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read," Hunter continued in his March 26 Instagram post. "All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life. I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same!"

Before concluding his post, he borrowed a quote from Gladiator: "Now we are free…I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet."