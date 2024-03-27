Sister Wives' Hunter Brown Shares How He Plans to Honor Late Brother Garrison

Three weeks after Garrison Brown's death, his brother and fellow Sister Wives star Hunter Brown vowed to "forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small" with loved ones.

Watch: Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown’s Sister Details His Mental Health Struggles

Robert "Garrison" Brown will always be in his family members' hearts.

Three weeks after the son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown died at age 25, his older brother Hunter Brown reflected on how he plans to honor him and shared a message on grief. 

Referencing the opening line of a poem by the same name, the 27-year-old began by writing, "When tomorrow starts without me…" He then expressed how he feels in his own words.

"I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read," Hunter continued in his March 26 Instagram post. "All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life. I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same!" 

Before concluding his post, he borrowed a quote from Gladiator: "Now we are free…I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet."  

Along with his message, Hunter shared a series of photos, including one that appeared to show him at Garrison's funeral, throwbacks of the siblings from over the years and a snapshot of stars Garrison had taken on a trip to Valley of Fire State Park and uploaded to Instagram about six months before his death.

Garrison—one of Kody's 18 children from his plural marriages to now-exes Janelle, Christine BrownMeri Brown and wife Robyn Brown—was found dead at an Arizona home on March 5, the Flagstaff police confirmed to NBC News. While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, the police told the outlet it appears he died by suicide.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," Janelle wrote on Instagram at the time. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."

In the weeks following Garrison's death, several of his family members expressed their heartache. 

"Garrison was always the funniest person in the room," his sister Mykelti Padron wrote in part of a March 11 Instagram post. "He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kids will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you're missed."

His sister Maddie Brown Brush also wrote in part of a March 10 post, "My words seem to fall short. Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother." 

In addition, she later spoke about Garrison's mental health struggles prior to his death and reminded fans that life on social media doesn't always paint the full picture.

"It's a highlight reel," Maddie said in a March 18 video, "and that was something that Garrison and I talked a lot about. And I know my other siblings and my mom have expressed this—that Garrison used to feel like he wasn't doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media. And I don't think that it's real, and I think we need to remember that." 

To learn more about Garrison's siblings, keep reading.

Instagram

Logan Taylor Brown

Born May 21, 1994, Logan is the oldest son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. He is also the eldest child of 18 in Kody's entire brood.

After graduating with a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in 2020, he married Michelle Petty two years later.

Instagram

Aspyn Kristin Thompson (née Brown)

Aspyn is the oldest child of Kody and Christine Brown. She was born on March 14, 1995.

Also a University of Nevada alum, Aspyn tied the knot with Mitch Thompson in 2018. 

Instagram

Leon "Leo" Brown

Born on July 29, 1995, Leon is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown.

In 2020, Leon came out as transgender, sharing that they were previously "socialized as a girl."

"I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon—who also goes by "Leo"—wrote on Instagram. "and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Leon married Audrey Kiss in 2020 at a Colorado courthouse wedding.

Instagram

Mykelti Ann Padron (née Brown)

The second of Kody and Christine's children, Mykelti was born on June 9, 1996.

She married Antonio "Tony" Padron in 2016 in a wedding ceremony documented on Sister Wives. The couple are parents to daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace.

Instagram

Madison Rose Brush (née Brown)

Janelle gave birth to Madison—her second child with Kody—on Nov. 3, 1995.

After studying at Utah State University, Madison married Caleb Brush in 2016. The pair share kids Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine.

Instagram

Hunter Elias Brown

Janelle and Kody welcomed Hunter—their third child together—on Feb. 9, 1997.

Hunter graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2020, before studying nursing at Johns Hopkins University.

Instagram

Paedon Rex Brown

Kristine gave birth to her and Kody's third child together on Aug. 7, 1998.

Instagram

Robert Garrison Brown

Born Oct. 31, 1998, Garrison was Kody and Janelle's third youngest child together. He died on March 5, 2024 at age 25.

Instagram

David "Dayton" Preston Brown

Dayton is the oldest child of Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown from her past marriage with Preston Jessop. He was adopted into the family in 2015, five years after Robyn spiritually married Kody.

In 2014, Kody legally divorced his first wife Meri so he could marry Robyn and officially adopt Dayton as his son. 

Instagram

Gabriel Winn Brown

Nicknamed Gabe, the fifth child of Kody and Janelle was born on Oct. 11, 2001. 

Instagram

Gwendlyn Genielle Queiroz (née Brown)

Kody and Christine welcomed their fourth child on Oct. 15, 2001.

Gwendlyn tied the knot with Beatriz Queiroz in 2023.

Instagram

Aurora Alice Brown

Aurora is the second oldest child of Robyn. She was legally adopted by Kody in 2015 after he married Robyn the prior year.

Instagram

Ysabel Paige Brown

Kody and Christine welcomed their fifth child together on June 13, 2003.

Her struggles with scoliosis have been documented on Sister Wives.

Instagram

Breanna Rose Brown

Breanna is Robyn's third child from her marriage to Preston. After Robyn married Kody, Breanna and her older siblings were legally adopted into the family.

Instagram

Savanah Brown

Kody and Janelle welcomed their youngest child together on Dec. 7, 2004. The exes reunited for Savanah's high school graduation in 2023. 

Instagram

Truely Grace Brown

Born on April 13, 2010, Truely is the youngest child of Kody and Christine.

Instagram

Solomon Kody Brown

Kody and Robyn welcomed their second youngest son on Oct. 27, 2011.

Instagram

Ariella Mae Brown

Born on Jan. 10, 2016, Ariella is the youngest daughter of Kody and Robyn. She is also the youngest child of 18 in the entire Brown family.

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

